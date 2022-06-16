Alberto Valentim is the new coach of CSA | football

The CSA has announced the replacement of coach Mozart. This Wednesday, the board returned to the market, made some contacts and closed the night with Alberto Valentim, who left Athletico-PR in April and has stints in major Brazilian football clubs.

According to the board, Valentim arrives in Alagoas on Friday and embarks with the delegation to Campinas. Sunday, the team faces Guarani at 11 am, at Brinco de Ouro, for the 13th round of Serie B

The CSA highlighted, in a note, the career of the new coach, 47 years old.

– Alberto Valentim is from Oliveira, Minas Gerais, is the current South American champion with Athletico Paranaense and has spent time at clubs such as Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Botafogo, Vasco, Cuiabá and, outside Brazil, commanded the Pyramids team. FC. The new commander of Azulão is part of the new generation and carries with him, in addition to his experience as a player (1995 – 2009), the studies acquired at the Academia da Confederação Brasileira de Futebol, CBF, and the winning experience in the passages of great clubs in the territory. national – says the official note.

2 of 3 Alberto Valentim was announced by CSA on Wednesday night — Photo: ASCOM CSA Alberto Valentim was announced by CSA on Wednesday night — Photo: ASCOM CSA

His assistant, Marcos Alberto Skavinski (Marcão), and physical trainer Márcio Henriques arrive with Valentim.

Valentim will be the second coach of the Alagoas team this season. Mozart arrived at CSA in August of last year, renewed his contract in December, still under President Rafael Tenório, and commanded the team in 55 matches during that period.

Valentim receives CSA in 16th place in Serie B, with 13 points in 12 games. Need to make quick adjustments for the team to move away from the relegation zone.

Alberto Valentim will be the first coach hired in the Omar Coêlho management. The choice also passes through the sieve of Felipe Ximenes, a football executive who arrived at the club in May.

Earlier this Wednesday, Omar informed the ge that Valentim, Vinícius Eutrópio and Marcelo Cabo were negotiating with the club. The hammer was struck in the early evening.

Valentim arrived at Athletico in October last year, was champion of the South American Championship and vice-president of the Copa do Brasil, losing the title to Atlético-MG. He used the 4-2-3-1 scheme more at the club, with a variation to the 4-3-3, similar to what Mozart worked at CSA this year.

In total, Valentim commanded the team from Paraná in 28 matches, with 8 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses, a 38% success rate.

He left Athletico on April 10, in the first round of the Brasileirão, after a 4-0 loss to São Paulo, away from home.

Name – Alberto Valentim do Carmo Neto

Birth date – 03/22/1975 (47 years old)

Birthplace – Oliveiras, Minas Gerais

3 of 3 Alberto Valentim left Athletico in April — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Alberto Valentim left Athletico in April — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Alberto Valentim’s career

Palm trees (2014/2017) *: 21 games, with 12 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses

*: 21 games, with 12 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses RB Brazil (2017): 15 games, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses

15 games, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses Botafogo (2018): 25 games, with 11 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses

25 games, with 11 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses Pyramids (2018): 3 games, with 2 wins and 1 draw

3 games, with 2 wins and 1 draw Vasco (2018/19): 41 games, with 18 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses

41 games, with 18 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses Avai (2019): 15 games, with 3 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses

15 games, with 3 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses Botafogo (2019/20): 17 games, with 7 wins, 1 draw and 9 losses

17 games, with 7 wins, 1 draw and 9 losses Cuiabá (2021): 10 games, with 7 wins and 3 draws

10 games, with 7 wins and 3 draws Athletico (2021/2022): 28 games, with 8 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses.