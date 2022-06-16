“All you have to do is sign”; Lucas Leiva receives a proposal of R$ 700 thousand monthly and is close to closing with the Brazilian giant

Veteran Lucas Leiva, 35 years old, creates from Grêmio and with a great stint at Liverpool, is very close to returning to Brazilian football in 2022. Leaving Lazio, since he has a contract until July this year, the midfielder tends to to sign with Botafogodespite the interest of Grêmio.

To count on Lucas Leiva, Botafogo opened the coffers and offered him a 4-year contract with a monthly salary of R$ 700 thousand. Grêmio, the player’s favorite team, currently in Serie B, is also interested, but can afford a maximum of R$350,000 per month.

According to local journalists, only details are missing for Botafogo to announce the player’s arrival. A deal is expected to be sealed by Friday. At the end of his contract with the Italian club, he arrives at Fogão at zero cost.

Lucas Leiva is a Grêmio sire and played for only 3 clubs in his career: in addition to the gaucho giant, he defended the colors of Liverpool, where he lived his peak and has been at Lazio since the 2017-18 season. He who also adds passage through the Brazilian team.

Botafogo

In the relegation zone of the Brasileirão, Botafogo returns to the field this Thursday, at home, against São Paulo.