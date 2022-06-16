“All you have to do is sign”; Lucas Leiva receives a proposal of R$ 700 thousand monthly and is close to closing with the Brazilian giant

Brazilian football

Player plays in Europe, with the colors of Lazio

Veteran Lucas Leiva, 35 years old, creates from Grêmio and with a great stint at Liverpool, is very close to returning to Brazilian football in 2022. Leaving Lazio, since he has a contract until July this year, the midfielder tends to to sign with Botafogodespite the interest of Grêmio.

To count on Lucas Leiva, Botafogo opened the coffers and offered him a 4-year contract with a monthly salary of R$ 700 thousand. Grêmio, the player’s favorite team, currently in Serie B, is also interested, but can afford a maximum of R$350,000 per month.

According to local journalists, only details are missing for Botafogo to announce the player’s arrival. A deal is expected to be sealed by Friday. At the end of his contract with the Italian club, he arrives at Fogão at zero cost.

Lucas Leiva is a Grêmio sire and played for only 3 clubs in his career: in addition to the gaucho giant, he defended the colors of Liverpool, where he lived his peak and has been at Lazio since the 2017-18 season. He who also adds passage through the Brazilian team.

Botafogo

In the relegation zone of the Brasileirão, Botafogo returns to the field this Thursday, at home, against São Paulo.

