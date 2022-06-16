Amber Heard denies being cut from ‘Aquaman 2’ after court fight with Johnny Depp

The actress had said that her scenes were reduced in the feature film due to the influence of Depp, but the CEO of DC Films confirmed that the character Mera appears much less than in the first film.



Amber Heard denied that it would have been cut from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘. The actress’ team spoke on Tuesday, 14, on the matter in a note sent to the website. TMZ. The portal Just Jared had reported that, after the repercussion of the legal fight with Johnny Depp (to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017), Amber would have her participation completely erased from the sequel. her character, mere, would be replaced by another actress in the reshoots. Also, some scenes would be changed to show Arthur (Jason Momoa) alongside her mother, played by Nicole Kidman, instead of the Atlantean warrior. The actress’ team declared that the news is nothing more than an “inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane” rumor. Warner did not comment on the rumor. During the trial, the artist reported that she had her participation in the second film reduced due to the influence of Depp. DC Films president Walter Hamada stated that Amber’s role in the new film has always been smaller than in the first. “The size of the role she has in the film was determined in the initial development of the script,” said Hamada. According to the executive, the reason was an insecurity about the chemistry between her and the star of the film, Jason Momoa. “There were concerns that came up in the closing of the first movie, the question of chemistry, whether or not the two of them have chemistry,” he said.

*With information from Estadão Content