Amber Heard denies being removed from ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard denied this Tuesday, the 14th, that she would have been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress’ team has commented on the matter through a note sent to the website. TMZ.

The portal Just Jared had reported that, after the repercussion of the legal fight with Johnny Depp (to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017), Amber would have her participation completely erased from the sequence.

your character, mere, would be replaced by another actress through reshoots. In addition, some scenes would be altered to show Arthur (Jason Momoa) next to his mother, played by Nicole Kidman, instead of the Atlantean warrior.

However, the actress’ team declared that the news is nothing more than an “inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane” rumor. Warner has not commented on the rumor at the time of publishing this note.

During the trial, the artist reported that she had participated in the second film by Aquaman reduced by the influence of Depp. Also during the trial, the president of the DC Films, Walter Hamadastated that Amber’s role in the new film was always smaller than in the first.

“The size of the role she has in the film was determined in the early development of the script,” said Hamada. According to the executive, the reason was an insecurity about the chemistry between her and the star of the film, Jason Momoa. “There were concerns that came up in the closing of the first film, the question of chemistry, whether or not the two of them have chemistry,” she said.