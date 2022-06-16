Amber Heard denies being removed from ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard denied that she was cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress’ team spoke on Tuesday, 14, on the matter through a note sent to the website. TMZ.

The portal Just Jared had reported that, after the repercussion of the legal fight with Johnny Depp (to whom she was married between 2015 and 2017), Amber would have her participation completely erased from the sequence.

Her character, Mera, would be replaced by another actress through reshoots. In addition, some scenes would be altered to show Arthur (Jason Momoa) next to his mother, played by Nicole Kidman, instead of the Atlantean warrior.

The actress’ team said the news was “inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane”. Warner has not commented on the rumor at the time of publishing this note.

During the trial, the artist reported that her participation in the second Aquaman film was reduced due to the influence of Depp. Also during the trial, DC Films president Walter Hamada stated that Amber’s role in the new film has always been smaller than in the first.

“The size of the role she has in the film was determined in the early development of the script,” said Hamada. According to the executive, the reason was an insecurity about the chemistry between her and the star of the film, Jason Momoa. “There were concerns that came up in the closing of the first film, the question of chemistry, whether or not the two of them have chemistry,” she said.