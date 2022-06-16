Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp and will keep the testimony until the ″day I die″

The actress gave her first interview after the verdict in the defamation case against Johnny Depp and assured that she would not change anything in the testimony.

It was considered the judgment of the year and ended up smiling more for Johnny Depp, as Amber Heard was ordered to pay 15 million dollars (equivalent to 14.1 million euros) – 10 million in damages and five million in fine. – to the actor. Now, the “Aquaman” star has decided to give his first interview after learning the verdict and has not hidden his sadness at the jury’s decision. After calling her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and the verdict “unfair”, Amber assured that she would not change a word of the testimony.

“Until the day I die, I will keep every word of my testimony. The vast majority of this trial was fought over on social media. I think even the most well-meaning juror would have been impossible to avoid. His lawyers did a better job of distract the jury from the real issues,” he began by saying in statements to journalist Savannah Guthrie, from NBC News, admitting that he did “horrible things” during his relationship with Johnny Depp.

“As I testified about this in the deposition, when your life is on the line, you will take the blame for things you shouldn’t take the blame for. I did and said horrible things throughout my relationship. I behaved horribly, almost beyond recognition to myself. I have so much regret,” he added, stressing that he “still loves” Johnny Depp.

“No doubt I still love him. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I have no resentment or ill will toward him. I know this can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand, for those ever loved someone. Am I afraid of being sued again? I’m afraid that whatever I do, whatever I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this kind of silencing. I believe that’s it what a defamation suit does: silence our voice,” he concluded.

Amber’s Participation in “Aquaman 2” Has Been Cut

The actress took on the role of Princess Mera in 2018, having returned to play it in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023 but, although filming has already ended, there are those who guarantee that Amber’s participation in the sequel was cut after the trial ended and a petition with more than four million signatures asking for the actress to be removed from the project. According to the website “Just Jared”, which mentions several sources, the scenes of Amber Heard were all cut and will be re-recorded with another actress, Nicole Kidman.

The 36-year-old actress’ team has already come, however, to deny the news. “Rumor continues to spread, as it has since day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly crazy,” a rep for Amber told the Daily Mail.