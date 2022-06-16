América-MG vs Fluminense LIVE (0-0) | 06/15/2022

Admin 27 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

23:14 a minute ago

37′ Substitution at Fluminense 🔄

23:132 minutes ago

36′

Carlos Alberto tries for a header. Fabio defends.

23:12 3 minutes ago

35′

Carlos Alberto pulls the counterattack, when he gets close to the area he risks, the ball deflects on Samuel Xavier and goes for a corner.

23:114 minutes ago

34′ Substitution in Fluminense 🔄

23:10 5 minutes ago

33′ Yellow card 🟨

Marlon receives a card, after fouling Luiz Henrique.

23:09 7 minutes ago

31′ ON THE BEAM!

América sets up another counterattack, this time from the left with Pedrinho. The attacker starts, cuts inside and kicks, the ball explodes on the post.

23:08 8 minutes ago

30′

On the counterattack, the ball arrives at Patric from the right, who crosses, but the Fluminense defense pushes away.

23:05 10 minutes ago

28′

Luiz Henrique makes a nice move on the right, tries a low cross, but the defense of América pushes away.

23:01 14 minutes ago

24′

Manoel hits from afar, the ball explodes in defense.

23:00 16 minutes ago

22′ Substitution in America 🔄

22:5718 minutes ago

20′

Nonato of the beautiful pass to John Kennedy, the striker is face to face with Jailson, and finishes. The American archer touches the ball and makes a beautiful save. Corner for Fluminense.

22:56 20 minutes ago

19′

Juninho crosses, Nonato leaves for Fluminense.

22:55 21 minutes ago

18′

Carlos Alberto pulls the counterattack, but is alone in the attacking field, and ends up losing possession of the ball.

22:5421 minutes ago

17′

Samuel Xavier crosses, Conti drives away.

22:5322 minutes ago

16′

Nonato launches inside the area for Luiz Henrique, who finishes with the first shot, but the ball explodes in the American defense.

22:52 24 minutes ago

14′

Cáceres takes a corner, Conti goes up to head, but the shot goes over the goal.

22:51 24 minutes ago

13′

Again Carlos Alberto appears to torment the defense of the Flu. The boy dominates in the area and tries the kick, Manoel arrives at the last minute, stops and sends it to a corner.

22:50 26 minutes ago

12′

Nonato throws for Matheus, who crosses the highest height for Luiz Henrique. The Flu’s attacker fills his foot, but the ball explodes in the defense.

22:4728 minutes ago

10′

Goose gives the beautiful pass to Luiz Henrique, who dominates and kicks. Jailson makes the defense again without giving a rebound.

22:4629 minutes ago

08′

After a cross, Cano climbs higher and heads straight. Jailson makes a good defense, without giving a rebound.

22:4332 minutes ago

05′

Carlos Alberto takes the ball in midfield, puts it in front and accelerates, no one can catch the boy, who reaches the Fluminense area and finishes. But the kick came out chewed, and Fábio got the ball.

22:41 34 minutes ago

03′

Luiz Henrique crosses, América’s defense removes the danger.

22:38 38 minutes ago

00′ Yellow card 🟨

Carlos Alberto receives a card after committing a hard foul.

22:37 38 minutes ago

00′ Substitution in America 🔄

22:37 39 minutes ago

00′ 2nd half begins

The ball rolls again for the final step.

22:36 39 minutes ago

⏱’ Substitution in Fluminense

22:21 an hour ago

50′ End of 1st half

América-MG 0x0 Fluminense

22:21 an hour ago

50′

Cáceres crosses, Fluminense’s defense leaves.

22:20 an hour ago

49′

Juninho tries to counterattack the American team, but in the middle of the way, Manoel commits the foul.

22:16 an hour ago

45′ Extras

Five more, we go up to 50.

22:14 an hour ago

42′

Goose kicks from afar, but the submission is chewed and goes out.

22:13 an hour ago

41′

Everaldo crosses to Felipe Azevedo, who heads into the small area. But Yago Felipe pulls away.

22:09 an hour ago

37′

Yago Felipe shoots from outside the area, but the ball goes over the goal.

22:08 an hour ago

37′

América remains closed, Fluminense maintains possession in the offensive field.

22:07 an hour ago

35′ Yellow card 🟨

Everaldo receives a card for simulating a penalty on the rebound of the previous move.

22:07 an hour ago

34′

Aloisio comes face to face with Fábio, tries to take the goalkeeper with a cavadinha, but the finish comes out without force. The defense leaves in sequence.

22:03 an hour ago

32′

Another individual move by Luiz Henrique on the left, the flu winger tries to cross, but the ball explodes in the defense.

22:01 an hour ago

30′

Cáceres crosses, but there was no one from América inside the area, and Fluminense keeps the ball.

21:58 an hour ago

27′

Luiz Henrique tries to cross, but he sends it very hard and the ball goes straight through the bottom line.

21:56 an hour ago

25′

América pulls a counterattack from the left, the ball arrives at Felipe Azevedo, who cuts inside and kicks in place. But the ball goes to the side of the goal.

21:52 an hour ago

22′

Samuel Xavier tries another cross, but the ball hits Marlon.

21:52 an hour ago

21′

Fluminense rotates the ball in the offensive field, looking for spaces. America closes.

21:51 an hour ago

19′

Wellington tries a deep pass, but Conti gets ahead of Cano, and clears the ball.

21:49 an hour ago

18′

America tries to counterattack from the right, but to no avail.

21:48 an hour ago

17′

Ganso launches Caio Paulista in depth, shirt 70 crosses in the area, but the American defender pushes away one more.

21:46 an hour ago

14′

Goose takes a low corner, Luiz Henrique gives the light, and the ball goes to Matheus, but the attacker’s shot explodes in Conti.

21:452 hours ago

14′

Samuel Xavier tries a cross, but the ball deflects on defense. Corner for Flu.

21:442 hours ago

12′

Luiz Henrique steals the ball on the right wing, goes inside and finishes from afar. But, he ends up getting the ball badly and isolating.

21:432 hours ago

11′

Coelho is one player short, with only ten minutes of play.

21:422 hours ago

10′ Red card 🟥

After analysis in VAR, Alê is sent off for elbowing Nino.

21:402 hours ago

09′

Daronco goes to VAR, to analyze the bid between Alê and Nino.

21:392 hours ago

08′

Nino is receiving medical attention.

21:392 hours ago

08′

Alê slams his arm into Nino’s face, and the Flo defender falls to the ground.

21:382 hours ago

06′

Aloisio kicks from outside the area, but he catches the ball weakly and it goes to Fábio’s hands.

21:362 hours ago

04′

Caio Paulista gives it to Ganso, who gives it back to the attacker. But, the ball was long, and Jailson came out kicking everything and pushing it away.

21:352 hours ago

03′

Felipe Azevedo receives at the entrance of the area, cleans the marking for the kick, but the defense was well adjusted to disarm the attacker.

21:342 hours ago

02′

Cáceres receives at the end, cleans inside and crosses, Nino pushes away.

21:312 hours ago

00′ The game starts

Ball rolls at Arena Independência.

21:25 2 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams on the field.

21:05 2 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Both teams are warming up, the ball rolls in 25 minutes.

20:403 hours ago

⏱’ Tricolor climbed!

20:363 hours ago

⏱’ Bunny climbed!

20:263 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

20:253 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

06:38 17 hours ago

When is the América-MG x Fluminense game and how to follow it LIVE?

06:33 17 hours ago

How and where to watch América-MG vs Fluminense live

06:28 17 hours ago

Arbitration

06:23 17 hours ago

Possible lineup for Fluminense

06:18 17 hours ago

America’s probable lineup

06:13 17 hours ago

Situation of Fluminense

06:08 17 hours ago

America’s Situation

06:03 17 hours ago

Situation of teams in competition

05:58 17 hours ago

Touch the leaders!

05:53 17 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on the small screen of VAVEL Brazil.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Bragantino beats Coritiba with an overwhelming first half

Red Bull Bragantino won today (15) Coritiba by the score of 4 to 2, for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved