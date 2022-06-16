American consultancy IHS estimates increase in area for corn and reduction for…

The North American consultancy IHS Markit brought, this Wednesday (15), new estimates on the planted area in the United States for the 2022/23 crop, in line with other market expectations for the new bulletin that the USDA (Department of of Agriculture) brings on June 30th.

For soybeans, the estimated area was 35.91 million hectares (88.735 million acres), against the last figure estimated by the US department of 36.83 million (91 million acres). For corn, the IHS indicated an area of ​​36.381 million hectares (90.965 million acres), above the USDA estimate of 36.22 million hectares (89.5 million acres).

The relationship between corn and soybean prices began to change in recent months, encouraging the North American producer to dedicate more space to the cereal, not confirming a first scenario worked by the US department, in which for the first time in history the area of soy could surpass that of corn in the country.

The changes that were showing, however, were altering the scenario, mainly in the combination of prices and climate. The planting of both crops managed to recover part of the pace after a delay identified in the beginning of the field work, and the conditions of the crops in both cases are already above the registered in the same period of 2021.

Thus, as well as area revisions – the numbers will still go through four throughout the season – climate issues will also gain more and more weight at a time when they are crucial for the development of soybean and corn fields in the coming months.

After the excess of rains during sowing, the heat that is expected for the next few days in the Corn Belt could help, if confirmed, in some regions.

According to market consultant Aaron Edwards, from Roach Ag Marketing, there is no forecast of rain for the next week in the belt, however, temperatures should be higher and thus, conditions would not harm the development of crops. The maps below show the rain forecast for June 13-16 and then for June 16-20.

“A week without rain is not the end of the world, but it should also be very hot this week. For now, much of the belt has rain forecast for 8 to 15 days, but if those rains don’t arrive, we could have water stress in some regions, in my opinion,” says Edwards. Next, the map shows the average temperatures in the US from June 16 to 19, showing above-average rates for the period.

As the consultant explains, the question that the market will continue to ask is how the crops will deal with these conditions next week and if it will only be a week even in this scenario. “One eye on the crop, another on the market”, says the consultant.