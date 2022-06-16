American regains full freedom 41 years after trying to kill President Ronald Reagan | World

John Hinckley, who in 1981 tried to assassinate former US President Ronald Reagan, fully regained his freedom on Wednesday, six years after leaving a psychiatric hospital.
In early June, a Washington court ruled that after decades of psychiatric treatment and examination, Hinckley – now 67 – is no longer a threat and the conditions imposed on him after his release would be lifted on June 15.
“After 41 years, two months and 15 days, I’m free!!!” Hinckey tweeted Wednesday.
Hinckley shot Reagan and three other people with a revolver outside a Washington hotel on March 30, 1981, claiming he did so because he wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster, whom he became obsessed with after seeing the film.” Taxi Driver: Taxi Driver”.
Hinckley tried to kill Ronald Reagan four decades ago and now plays music on Youtube — Photo: Youtube/John Hinckley
All four victims of the attack survived, although Reagan’s press secretary, James Brady, was partially paralyzed. and confined to a wheelchair.
At the 1982 trial, Hinckley was found not guilty based on his psychological condition and sent to St. Elizabeths, a Washington psychiatric institution where he spent 34 years.
In September 2016, he was released but forced to live with his elderly mother in a gated community in Williamsburg, Virginia, under a long list of restrictions, including monitoring his movements, electronic devices and online accounts.
Ronald Reagan in a 1984 photo — Photo: Getty Images
He was also prohibited from contacting Foster or traveling to any area where a current or former president, vice president or member of Congress might be present.
Hinckley also could not speak to the media or post his memories on the internet, or display them in person without authorization.
A government report on Hinckley presented to the court on May 19 said his mental state had “remained stable” and that his psychiatric illness had been in “complete and sustained remission for decades”.
“He did not report or exhibit any psychiatric symptoms consistent with mood, anxiety or psychotic disorder,” according to the report.
John Hinckley arrives in court in Washington November 19, 2003 — Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
In recent years, Hinckley underwent music therapy, began playing guitar and singing folk-country songs on YouTube and other music sites.
In December, he announced that he will release an album of his songs.