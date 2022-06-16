Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in teaser and photos of “Blonde”

Netflix has released the first photos and teaser for “Blonde”, which features Cuban actress Ana de Armas (“007 – No Time to Die”) as none other than Marilyn Monroe.

Produced by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company, “Blonde” is an adaptation of the book of the same name, by Joyce Carol Oates, which mixes reality and fiction to tell the story of the legendary movie star.

The 2000 book is known for detailing the actress’ love affairs, but uses pseudonyms to avoid lawsuits – such as “The President” for John F. Kennedy, “Ex-Athlete” for Joe DiMaggio and “The Playwright” for Arthur Miller. In one of the scenes written by Oates, Marilyn and “O Presidente” exchanged caresses while Fidel Castro was on the phone…

Directed and written by Andrew Dominik (“The Killer of Jesse James for the Coward Robert Ford”), who had been trying to get this project off the ground for more than a decade. In 2010, actress Naomi Watts (“Diana”) was the favorite to play Marilyn.

The childhood and adolescence of Monroe, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was marked by family problems. Her mother Gladys was diagnosed with schizophrenia when Marilyn was just eight years old, and she spent much of her formative years in foster care.

After working as a pin-up model, she was recruited by Hollywood. She dyed her red hair blonde and became Marilyn Monroe, making her film debut at age 21 in “Dangerous Ages” (1947).

Over the next decade, she became a phenomenon, starring in such classics as “Girls Prefer Blondes” (1953), “The Big Bad” (1955) and “Some Like It Hot” (1959). The actress died in 1962, aged just 36, of a drug overdose.

The life of the actress has already inspired several productions for film and TV. The most famous is the feature “Seven Days With Marilyn” (2011) which follows the star during the production of the feature “The Charming Prince” (1957). Michelle Williams was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the role.

“Blonde” premieres on September 23.