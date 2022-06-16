Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix movie trailer

THE Netflix released this Thursday, 16, the first images and a teaser of the film blondeby director Andrew Dominik, with the Cuban actress Ana de Armas interpreting Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962). The production, which arrives on the platform on September 23, is based on the work of author Joyce Carol Oates, who was inspired by Marilyn’s story to write a novel that explores the effects caused by fame.

The film will follow the same premise as the book. According to the synopsis, the production “Boldly reimagines the life of one of the most iconic icons in Hollywood history, Marilyn Monroe. From her unstable childhood as Norma Jeane, to her journey to stardom and her romantic relationships, blonde blurs the line between fact and fiction to explore the window between their public and private personas.” Ana de Armas also said that the production will offer an experience of what it was like to feel in the skin of Marilyn and Norma Jeane. “It’s the boldest, most sincere and feminist look I’ve ever seen of her,” said the actress. Check out the teaser: