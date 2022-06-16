Arsenal plans deal with City and stays close to Gabriel Jesus | english football

Arsenal have forwarded a deal with Manchester City and are close to signing Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old striker is expected to define his fate by the end of next week. The London team’s offer is around 58 million euros (R$ 310 million), according to the newspaper. The Times and the broadcaster Sky Sportinformation confirmed by the ge.

Talks take place on a daily basis, and the deal moved forward after Arsenal reached Manchester City’s desired value. You Gunners expressed interest in the Brazilian two months ago and, since then, they are the favorites to sign with the ex-Palmeiras.

Gabriel Jesus has one more year on his contract with City, but he is determined to leave the club. He was considering a transfer even before the Haaland’s arrival. Chelsea and Tottenham also want to have the Brazilian, but at the moment they would only move forward in an agreement if the negotiation with Arsenal is not concluded.

In the Gunners, he would arrive as the main signing of the season, could act as a striker and should have more minutes, something desired by the player before the World Cup. The permanence in the Premier League and the good relationship with the director Edu Gaspar and the coach Mikel Arteta are also assets for Arsenal, who will not play in the Champions League in 2022/23. The coach was Guardiola’s assistant at City and worked with Gabriel Jesus at the club between 2017 and 2019.

Real Madrid also emerged as an option, but a bureaucratic obstacle hampered the business. In Spain, there is a limit of three athletes per club with nationalities from countries outside the European Union. At Real Madrid, Militao, Rodrygo and Vini Jr. cover that space at the moment. Vinicius is close to obtaining his Spanish passport, but not before the end of the year.

Gabriel had 13 goals and 13 assists in 41 games for Manchester City this season. In the Premier League, he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 28 matches. In total, Jesus has 95 goals in 236 games for the Cityzens.

Jesus won 11 titles with City, where he has been since the beginning of 2017. There are four Premier League cups, four League Cup trophies, two FA Super Cups and one Super Cup. He was on the field in the last two friendlies of the Brazilian team and scored a goal in thrashed 5-1 against South Korea.