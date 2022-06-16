At 40, Nenê is surprised by Vasco’s fans: ‘Indescribable’

Meia participated in the program “Seleção SporTV” and spoke about the more than 63 thousand present in the duel against Cruzeiro at Maracanã

the crowd of Vasco, with each game that passes, he shows more and more his passion for the club. After the embarrassment in the 2021 season, after not getting access back to the elite of Brazilian football, another scenario was imagined for the current season.

The fans have packed São Januário. Due to the great demand, for the duel against cruise, the club decided to play in Maracanã. And there was no other: just over 63,000 gifts and a chilling party.

With international experience, the veteran baby participated in the program SportTV selection and commented on the emotion of performing in one of the main stadiums on Sunday with a crowd vibrating intensely at 90 and explained the difference between performing in São Januário and Maracanã.

“It was an indescribable moment. At my age, playing in one of the greatest temples of world football, with 65,000 passionate Vasco fans singing the entire game, is a privilege for few. Serie B. Then you really see the difference in the crowd from Vasco. A crowd that loves their club, no matter the situation. And this support has been fundamental for us to pursue our objective, which is the G-4 and to move up to the Serie A. It was a unique moment and we managed to crown it with a victory”, said baby.

“São Januário is our melting pot, the pressure is a little greater for the opponents. But as there were a lot of people left out, tickets were selling out in one day, this game ended up being transferred to Maracanã. Others will be. to continue with the same focus. In São Januário the pressure for the opponent is greater, a hostile atmosphere, in a good way. But the party at Maracanã was incredible and wonderful. We played a great game. It was incredible. It surprised everyone in Brazilian football a crowd to have such a big party in the 12th round of Serie B“, he added.