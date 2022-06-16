Atlético-MG stops in Ceará, draw and Turco Mohamed sees pressure increase

There are already four games without wins in the Brazilian Championship, with only three points conquered in the last 12 played, which complicates the life of Atlético-MG in the dispute for the title. With a 0-0 draw with Ceará, at Castelão, for the 12th round, Galo can see Palmeiras open seven points ahead. This fact only increases the pressure on Turkish coach Mohamed.

Questioned in recent weeks, due to the lack of results, the drop in performance and the lack of ability to change the situation, the coach set up the team not to lose in Fortaleza. In this sense, Ceará created little, but the same is true for Atlético. Turco Mohamed put Atlético to play in the back against the worst home team in the Brasileirão, as Ceará completed five matches at home and still couldn’t win.

The increasingly poor football presented by Atlético worries the fans and the direction of the club, since, from next week, the knockout stages of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores will begin. In a week, Galo will have Flamengo, for the round of 16 of the national tournament, and the following week it’s time to visit Emelec, in Ecuador, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. With the ball that Atlético showed against Fluminense, Santos and Ceará, there is no optimism among Atlético.

But before thinking about the Cups, Atlético has a national classic ahead. Sunday, Galo receives Flamengo. Ceará, in the next round of the Brasileirão, will visit Cuiabá.

Who did well: Rubens

In a match in which little good thing happened, it is worth highlighting the personality of the boy Rubens. The 20-year-old is versatile, playing anywhere on the pitch. Galo’s number 44 is not afraid to take risks and stands out.

Who was bad: Vina

The Ceará midfielder had difficulties to create the plays, even receiving the ball in many opportunities. The main name of the Ceará team was a null figure against Galo.

Atlético-MG’s game: rebarca at Castelão

One of Atlético-MG’s characteristics is to have possession of the ball and try to control the game, but the moment experienced by the team made Turkish coach Mohamed completely change the way Galo plays. The miners delivered the ball to Ceará, without any embarrassment, and played on the counterattack. Very little for a club considered among the strengths of the country and the continent.

Luis Otavio vs Hulk

Hulk and Luis Otávio had a good fight at Castelão Image: Kelly Pereira/AGIF

The Ceará defender and Atlético striker had a good duel at Castelão. As they are big and strong players, each tackle drew attention.

Castilho without rhythm

Starting only in the first match of the season, in January, midfielder Guilherme Castilho was Turco Mohamed’s surprise against Ceará. But with few minutes on the field this season, there were only eight games in the 34 played so far, Castilho felt the lack of game rhythm. Galo’s shirt 23 seemed lost at times.

Mendoza hurts

Scorer of five goals in the last four rounds, striker Stiven Mendonza was a major concern for Atlético’s defense. But the Colombian player did not stay on the field for long, as he suffered a muscle injury and was substituted in the first half.

bad lawn

The state of Castelão’s lawn made the game between Ceará x Atlético-MG even worse. Irregular and dry, the state of the field made it very difficult for both teams to play on the ground. The ball was too live, which hindered the players’ domains, passes and finishing.

Again, Octavio?

Against Avaí, Otávio missed a setback for goalkeeper Everson and delivered a goal to the Ceará team. The Atletico midfielder missed again against Ceará, but this time defender Junior Alonso arrived before the opposing striker and avoided the worst.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 0 x 0 ATLÉTICO-MG

Reason: 12th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date and time: June 15, 2022, at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (FIFA/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Richard and Fernando Sobral (CEA); Rubens, Alonso and Caleb (CAM)

CEARÁ: Vinicius Machado; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luis Otávio and Victor Luís; Fernando Sobral, Richardson, Richard (Zé Roberto, at 24′ of the 2nd) and Vina; Medonza (Erick, at 36′ of the 1st) and Cléber (Matheus Peixoto, at 24′ of the 2nd). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Alonso, Nathan Silva and Arana; Otávio, Guilherme Castilho (Vargas, at 39′ of 2nd), Rubens (Caleb, at 29′ of 2nd) and Nacho Fernández (Ademir, at 19′ of 2nd); Keno (Eduardo Sasha, at 19′ of the 2nd) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed.