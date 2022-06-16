Author of “How to Kill Your Husband” is sentenced to life in prison for killing her partner – Rádio Itatiaia

A US court sentenced 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her own husband. The woman gained fame in the country after writing an essay: “How to Kill Your Husband”.

The trial lasted about a month and drew attention in the United States precisely because of the “coincidence” between the fact and the title of the writer’s work, released before the crime. According to an Oregon judge’s decision on Monday, Nancy will be able to choose parole in 25 years.

The hypothesis raised by the prosecution and which was accepted by the old woman was that the elderly woman bought a firearm over the internet and shot her husband to death to receive thousands of dollars paid for life insurance.

Nancy denied the crime and the motivation and said that the financial problems faced by her were in the past, after the success of the books and essays. The defense also noted that the murder weapon was never found.

“I would ask you: where is the motivation? An editor would laugh and say, ‘I think you need to work on this story more, there’s a hole in it,'” the woman said during the trial.

understand the crime

The accused’s husband, chef Daniel Brophy, was found dead in 2018 with two bullet holes at the culinary institute where he worked.

A security camera near the scene caught Nancy driving through the area around the time of the murder.

Nancy wrote a series of novels entitled “Wrong Never Felt so Right” as well as the essay “How to Kill your Husband”.