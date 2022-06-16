Banned from the platform? Understand the risks of using WhatsApp GB

Have you been surprised by the message “Temporarily banned” within WhatsApp and don’t understand why? One of the reasons is to use unauthorized versions of the application by the platform. One of them is WhatsApp GB Original. The company continues to close the siege against the famous clones, which can still put the user at risk.

In addition to using WhatsApp GB Original, there may also be a suspicion that you are collecting data in an unauthorized manner. Anyone who makes use of these alternatives can be banned from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp GB Original and other clones can bring risks

Among the usage policies that users agree to when downloading and installing the messaging app is the commitment not to use parallel versions of WhatsApp. This includes the banned apps WhatsApp GB and WhatsApp Plus, for example. Both are modified messenger models.

In addition to breaking the internal rules, users can take risks when installing these programs. By granting access permissions, users have no control over where their information is being taken, stored and handled. Therefore, your data is at risk when using unofficial and unauthorized software.

What do programs like WhatsApp GB do?

In a nutshell, parallel versions like WhatsApp GB were created to offer different features within the app. Users can use different colors, different shapes within the conversations, open more than one tab at the same time and have access to some information that the official WhatsApp does not allow.

The problem is that to have this type of service available, in addition to providing personal data and access to sections within the device, users are subject to the risk of being banned. If your account is banned, there is not much you can do to reverse the decision. Many people try to contact support but there is no guarantee that the account can be reactivated again.