Barcelona unveils shirt in support of refugee children | international football

Barcelona announced a new initiative to print the club’s shirt. In partnership with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the men’s and women’s team uniforms will carry the agency’s logo next season, in support of refugee children around the world.
The United Nations Refugee Agency arrives to replace the Unicef logo that has been on the back of Barcelona’s shirts since 2011. The aim of the partnership is to carry the message of solidarity with the more than 100 million people who have been forced to abandon their homes to football fans around the world.
Barcelona FC President Joan Laporta (L) and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi (R) pose with their shirts at the launch of the partnership between Barcelona FC and UNHCR in Geneva. — Photo: UNHCR/Pierre Albouy
During the launch event at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Barcelona president Joan Laporta affirmed the club’s commitment to the refugee crisis, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
– This agreement is part of the club’s new stage: to focus on refugees around the world, one of the most serious problems we are currently experiencing, with 100 million refugees or displaced persons and to whom it is necessary to respond. Number that was exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine – said Laporta.
The new partnership will span the next four years, with the Barcelona foundation donating €400,000 per season to UNHCR projects in Colombia, Uganda, Turkey and Malaysia. These include strengthening protective environments for children and young people affected by armed conflict, supporting victims of gender-based violence, a sport for peace project and supporting the host community in refugee settlements. In addition, Barcelona will also donate sports equipment