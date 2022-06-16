battery upgrade process could cost BRL 4 billion

A decision by Apple five years ago is causing a major headache these days, which could cost the company £750 million.

The company is being sued by the British Justin Gutmann, a consumer rights activist, for an update that was implemented in older iPhones to address battery efficiency. Apple admitted the measure in 2017.

Gutmann claims that, because of her, these models were slower. It demands compensation for the company’s more than 25 million UK customers. The action was registered in competition appeals Tribunal (Competition Appeals Court, in direct translation).

Improved for the worse?

THE update was an undocumented battery management that slows down the performance of models like iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X. Apple claimed that this prevented occurrences of sudden shutdown.

Among other arguments, the consumer rights advocate says that users were harmed by Apple’s decision not to disclose the inability of old batteries to support the updates to which the iPhone was subjected.

The lawsuit also notes that there was no campaign for free replacement, repair or recall of the affected item, and that the company pressured consumers to update their device, even in the face of performance loss, unknown to the public. This drop could reach up to 58%.

The apple defense

Apple, in turn, recognized the so-called “throttling” of batteries, but only after a year of the beginning of this slowdown.

In a document about the incident, she argues that a battery in poor condition cannot supply the maximum electrical current that the processor requires, which ends up causing the cell phone to abruptly shut down. To avoid this, the “denounced update” allowed the device to continue working, but at a slower pace.

In a statement on the matter, the company says it did not intend to intentionally shorten the life of any product or compromise the customer experience to drive updates. Today, for the user to check if there is any limitation, iPhones now have a report in the settings menu, in the “Battery Health” option.

In the UK, this is just one of other court cases that point to “strangulation”.

In Italy, Apple was fined 10 million euros (almost R$59 million) for the same reason. Samsung also received a fine of 5 million euros (almost R$ 26 million) for a program with a similar function. In the US, a class action forced the payment of US$ 25 per iPhone, which could total US$ 310 million (around R$ 1.5 billion and a half).

*With information from The Guardian and Engadget