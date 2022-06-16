Beauty icon Revlon seeks “makeup” against bankruptcy

Revlon is valued at $92.4 million

Founded in 1932, during the Great Depression, American Revlon has become a global icon in the cosmetics market, with sales in around 150 countries and the image associated with models and actresses such as Elle MacPherson, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Halle Berry , Emma Stone and Jessica Alba.

One of the episodes that gave the company a boost was the purchase of the operation by MacAndrews & Forbes, Ronad O. Perelman’s private equity manager, for US$ 2.7 billion, in 1985. Now, this script is literally gaining a new lease of life. chapter, which marks one of the most critical moments in the company’s history.

This Thursday, June 16, Revlon announced that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 under the United States Bankruptcy Law, the Brazilian equivalent of the judicial reorganization process.

With a debt of US$ 3.7 billion, the group informed that the measure will allow it to reorganize its capital structure and improve its long-term perspective, in the face of liquidity constraints generated by “ongoing global challenges”, such as interruptions in the supply chain. supplies and inflationary pressure.

“Consumer demand for our products remains strong. But our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to deal with macroeconomic issues to meet this demand,” said Debra Perelman, CEO of Revlon, daughter of Ronald O. Perelman, the controlling shareholder of the operation, in a statement. manager, which holds about 85% of the company.

The executive added: “We are committed to ensuring that the reorganization is as seamless as possible for our key stakeholders, including our employees, customers and suppliers. And we appreciate your support during this process.”

Revlon said that, in addition to the United States, the process includes operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Upon approval of the order, the company expects to receive $575 million in debtor financing from its creditor base to help run the business during the reorganization.

Along with macroeconomic issues, Revlon has been dealing with other challenges to stay relevant in the market. Among them, competition with traditional groups, such as L’Oreal and Estee Lauder, and with new brands associated with celebrities and a battalion of influencers on social networks.

“The brands in their portfolio are a little bit older and don’t deliver the hype that the contemporary customer is looking for,” Thomai Serdari, a professor of marketing at New York University, said in an interview with the agency. Reuters.

In parallel with the advance of old and new rivals, the company also saw its debt grow from acquisitions that, in turn, have not yet brought the expected result on its balance sheet. Among them, the purchase of Elizabeth Arden, in 2016, in a transaction worth US$ 870 million.

The group had already shown signs of these difficulties in the pandemic, which deepened these and other points that had already been affecting the business. At the end of 2020, for example, the company avoided filing for bankruptcy by signing an agreement to extend its debts with most of its creditors.

In May of this year, Revlon reported that its creditors had agreed to provisionally expand its revolving credit lines by US$32 million and that it planned to raise additional funds with a follow-on.

In the midst of this troubled moment, in the first quarter of 2022, Revlon reported a loss of US$ 67 million, against a loss of US$ 96 million recorded a year earlier. In the period, net revenue grew 7.8% to US$ 479.6 million.

With Thursday’s announcement, the company’s shares were down 24.5% around 11:10 am ET. The papers accumulate a devaluation of 85% in 2022 and the company is valued at US$ 92.4 million.