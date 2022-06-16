“Because we were not seen well…”; Marinho’s businessman spills the beans and exposes his will for the future

With Paulo Sousa in charge of CRF’s coach, the ex-Santos was almost not useful to the squad. The Gávea team paid around R$ 6 million for the left-hander

Flamengo won the first with Dorival Júnior in place of Paulo Sousa, dismissed with 31 games in charge, with 18 victories, six draws and seven defeats. Before in Ceará, the coach had lost to Internacional in his debut for CRF, by 3-1. At Maracanã, against Cuiabá, the Gávea team won 2-0, for the 12th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

PS was the one who approved the arrival of Marinho to replace Michael, who was sold to Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for values ​​in the region of US$ 8.5 million (about R$ 46 million). The ex-Santos cost around R$ 6 million, but he still hasn’t geared up with the Sacred Mantle. Now, with the imminent arrival of Everton Cebolinha, the trend is for the squad to have a higher level.

The manager of shirt 31, Alexandro Jannotti, spoke with UOL Esporte and exposed the backstage of CT Ninho do Urubu. He spoke of the relationship with the Portuguese who passed quickly through Rio de Janeiro and explained the next steps with Dorival Júnior, who has already internally stated his desire to count on the athlete.

“The arrival of Dorival gave us a huge boost, as we were not seen well in the eyes of Paulo (Sousa). We are hopeful that Marinho will have the opportunity in his position and we will have a beautiful story at Flamengo as well.”replied Marino’s agent when asked about the King of America moment in 2020.

In Rubro-Negro in 2022, the 32-year-old has played 20 games, including one goal and two assists, which totals three participations in goals in the year. In 2021, for Peixe, there were nine goals and four assists in 42 duels. It is worth remembering that Fla is still alive in three competitions: Campeonato Brasileiro, Conmebol Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.