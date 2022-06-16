Best moments Ceará 0x0 Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão | 06/15/2022

20:544 hours ago

End of the game!

Ceará 0x0 Atletico MG

20:544 hours ago

Yellow

49′ – Fernando Sobral receives the card

20:514 hours ago

In another game of the night

47′ – Bragantino 4 x 2 Coritiba (goal by Adrián Martínez) – Final Score

20:504 hours ago

addition

45′ – Five more minutes of play

20:494 hours ago

another yellow

44′ – Caleb is the yellow card of the time, due to a foul on Vina

20:474 hours ago

Yellow

43′ – Júnior Alonso receives the card for a hard foul in the midfield

20:455 hours ago

Lost!

40′ – In his first play on the field, Vargas receives from Ademir from the right, faces the goal and sends over!

20:445 hours ago

Atletico change

40′ – Vargas in place of Castilho

20:435 hours ago

In another game of the night

38′ – Goiás 0x1 Internacional (Edenílson’s goal)

20:415 hours ago

Everson

37′ – Goalkeeper do Galo is down on the field and receives assistance

20:405 hours ago

In another game of the night

36′ – Flamengo 1×0 Cuiabá (goal by Ayrton Lucas)

20:395 hours ago

Ball possession

35′ – Ceará 51% x 49% Atlético-MG

20:365 hours ago

Substitution in the visiting team

31′ – Caleb replacing Rubens

20:345 hours ago

Yellow

30′ – Rubens receives the card

20:345 hours ago

Bragantino thrash

29′ – Bragantino 4 x 1 Coritiba (Natan’s goal)

20:315 hours ago

Other games start

27′ – Rolls the ball in the round for Goiás x Internacional and Flamengo x Cuiabá

20:305 hours ago

change the voice

20:285 hours ago

lack of objectivity

23′ – Both teams attack, but make mistakes in the last moves of each play

20:245 hours ago

changes in rooster

20:195 hours ago

changed your mind

14′ – Referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira scores a corner for Ceará, but then switches to a goal kick

20:145 hours ago

prevented

10′ – After hitting and hitting in the attack area, Luiz Otávio takes the leftover, but is caught in an irregular position

20:11 5 hours ago

In the other game in progress

6′ – Bragantino 3 x 1 Coritiba (Igor Paixão’s goal)

20:085 hours ago

Almost!

3′ – Arana takes advantage of the first shot at the entrance of the area on the left and the ball passes close to the left!

20:05 5 hours ago

Ball rolling again

second half starts

19:485 hours ago

Break

Ceará 0x0 Atletico MG

19:466 hours ago

addition

45′ – Two more minutes in the first half

19:426 hours ago

In the other game in progress

41′ – Bragantino 3 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)

19:406 hours ago

Yellow

40′ – Richard Coelho receives the card for a complaint

19:396 hours ago

Get out

39′ – Hulk receives in depth through the middle, sprints to the middle of the penalty area and kicks with his beak. The ball passes to the left of the goal.

19:386 hours ago

Replacement in Ceará

38′ – Mendoza leaves injured for Erick’s entry

19:376 hours ago

In the other game in progress

37′ – Bragantino 2 x 0 Coritiba (Artur’s goal)

19:376 hours ago

submissions

36′ – Ceará 2 x 1 Atlético-MG

19:346 hours ago

game truncated

32′ – Both teams fight hard for the ball in midfield and don’t create many chances in the last minutes

7:30 pm 6 hours ago

pressure marking

27′ – Ceará climbs the mark and presses the ball out of Galo

19:21 6 hours ago

Richardson

20′ – Midfielder feels pain in his leg and is down, but gets up soon

19:17 6 hours ago

exit Everson

17′ – Goalkeeper do Galo leaves the goal to take a punch after a cross from the left

7:13pm 6 hours ago

In the other game in progress

12′ – Bragantino 1 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)

19:11 6 hours ago

keno

9′ – Striker is down for a while, but gets up

19:06 6 hours ago

Get out!

5′ – Hulk receives from Nacho from the left, dominates at the entrance of the small area and sends it over the goal, after a deflection!

19:01 6 hours ago

whistle the referee

Roll the ball at Castelão!

18:277 hours ago

Ceará lineup

18:267 hours ago

Atlético lineup

18:09 7 hours ago

Goodnight

At 19:00, the ball will roll at Castelão. Stay tuned for game details with us.

01:59 a day ago

How and where to watch Ceará vs Atlético-MG live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Ceará vs Atletico MG live will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere FC

01:54 a day ago

When is the Ceará vs Atlético-MG game and how to follow LIVE?

01:49 a day ago

direct confrontation

01:44 a day ago

Atletico MG likely lineup

01:39 a day ago

rooster embezzlement

01:34 a day ago

Vozão’s probable lineup

01:29 a day ago

Ceara embezzlement

01:24 a day ago

last round

01:19 a day ago

Atletico MG situation

01:14 a day ago

Ceará situation

01:09 a day ago

Welcome

