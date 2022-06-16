BH cultural agenda from June 17th to 19th

Vanessa da Mata performs with an orchestra at Palácio das Artes and also has the premiere of the new show by Grupo Teatral em Cena in the cultural agenda of the week

By Carol Braga | Publishing company

Friday, June 17th Cultural Agenda

theater

Grupo Teatral Encena premieres “Small Collection of Phrases in Times of Deep Thoughts”, at CCBB Belo Horizonte. The show has dramaturgy by Silvia Gomez and presents a series of reflections on our times. Directed by master Wilson Oliveira and cast formed by Christiane Antuña, Gustavo Werneck, Raquel Lauar and Arthur Barbosa. Season until July 11th. From Friday to Monday at 20:00. Tickets cost R$30 (full) and R$15 (half) at the CCBB box office and on the website www.bb.com.br/cultura.

company da Farsa opens this Thursday, the 16th, the new season of the show “Deus da Carnificina”. The production is directed by Sérgio Abritta. The text was written by French screenwriter, novelist and actress Yasmina Reza, who has already been translated into a movie by Roman Polanski. The play is on display at Teatro Marília, from June 16 to 19 (Thursday to Saturday, at 8 pm, and Sunday, at 7 pm), and in the João Ceschiatti Room, at Palácio das Artes, from July 1 to 24 (Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 7 pm). Tickets cost R$40 and R$20 (half).

musical

Everyone who likes animation must have seen Madagascar in the cinema. Now it’s time to see the theater. The super production has 16 actors in the cast, with original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan. The story is the same as in the movies: the animals run away from the zoo to live an adventure. On display at Sesc Palladium until Sunday. Tickets from R$70.

Exposure

“Mar de Morro” is the name of the exhibition with photographs by Pedro David mounted at the BDMG Cultural Art Gallery. Serra do Abreu, Pico do Itabirito, Pedra da Mina and many other environments are portrayed in marks left by countless piles of sand, gravel, earth on the walls in transformation. It remains mounted until the 24th of July. BDMG Cultural Art Gallery (Rua Bernardo Guimarães, 1600 – Lourdes) and on the showsbdmgcultural.org platform.

Gastronomy

It’s time for Figa, the Festival of Gastronomy and Art, to occupy the Mangabeiras Palace Park. The gastronomy event runs until Saturday with chefs from the new scene in the city, in addition to recognized names, such as Rubens Salfer, current executive chef of DOM Learn more here. Tickets start at R$45 at sympla.com.br/festivalfiga.

Cultural Agenda for Saturday, June 18

Song

Zeca Baleiro is Saturday’s guest of the Pampulha Cultural Circuit. The show he does at Esplanada in Mineirão is an invitation to take a walk through his career. That is, “Telegrama” (ZB), “Flor da Pele” (ZB), “Babylon” (ZB) and “Almost Nothing” (ZB and Alice Ruiz) and many other songs that pack lives out there. The show will be at Parking 1 of Mineirão – Av. C, Y/N – Sao Luiz. Tickets from R$30 (entire in the 1st lot).

Authentic has another great double round of shows. The pop duo Clara X Sofia from Minas Gerais do a double with the carioca Julio Secchin. Anxiety around here to know the first album that Clara Câmpara and Sofia Lopes are preparing. The shows start at 11:30 pm and tickets start at R$40.

Vanessa da Mata is the Opus Orchestra’s guest of the week. Starting at 8:30 pm, they present the greatest hits of her career at the Grand Theater of Palácio das Artes. The arrangements were specially created by Leonardo Cunha. Tickets start at R$45 (half-price).

Gastronomy

Love Wine, a traditional gastronomy event in BH, promotes a June edition this Saturday. In addition to good wines and typical foods, there is also the Showzaça clown show. From 2:00 pm, the musical program is provided by Lucas Barros, Trio Classe A and Classic. The event runs until 10 pm, in an open-air location at Belvedere.

Dance

Quik Co. of Dance opens the series of “Tecituras” presentations. The new show investigates structured improvisation. In the staging, the dancers and choreographers, Rodrigo Quik and Letícia Carneiro and the musicians Rodrigo Salvador and Thiago Mioto, weave relationships with the public, dance, music and spaces. This Saturday they will be at Praça Floriano Peixoto, starting at 4 pm, and on Sunday they will occupy Parque das Águas, in Barreiro, also starting at 4 pm.

Cultural Agenda for Sunday, June 19

For kids

The Fun on the Scene project welcomes the Barbatuques group this Sunday. The show, called “Só + 1 Puquinho”, has fun chronicles about the relationship between children and their families. The show will be at the Grand Theater of the Palácio das Artes, at 5 pm. Tickets cost R$20 (full).

music on the street

The Som Clube festival will hold its second round of shows in 2022. This time, the stage will be set up in the closed block of Rua Antônio de Albuquerque. The shows are by Adriano Campagnani and Silvia Machete. From 11 am, free.