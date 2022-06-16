Billionaires like Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are looking for a new professional

Companies around the world are betting big on the metaverse. The big names in technology don’t stop thinking about ways to develop more actions in this virtual universe that replicates reality. That’s why billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are looking for professionals capable of building the technology.

The metaverse is the trend for the coming years, whether in the world of games, the job market, education or any other use; the important thing is to create amazing things! It is no wonder that some professions will become even more special to shorten the distance between the physical and virtual worlds.

As predicted by the world’s major financial institutions, the metaverse should move up to US$ 13 trillion in a short time. The expectation is such that billionaire Bill Gates said that in three years he already expects all Microsoft business meetings to be in the metaverse.

But for this to be possible, the market needs great professionals capable of meeting the needs of the metaverse. The problem is precisely the lack of people empowered.

It is for this reason that some companies already offer high salaries to retain professionals with more advanced knowledge in this technology.

This means that everything will change the profile of the professions in the coming years, however programmers continue to be the indispensable professionals in this process. The market will also demand more designers to create more attractive environments.

With an eye on the scenario that is being formed, professionals from different areas are already seeking new knowledge in the metaverse to prepare for the demand growing, especially in the next two years.