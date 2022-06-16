Bitcoin Surprises, Rises After Fed Announces Biggest Interest Rate Rise Since 1994

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reacted positively to the announcement of this Wednesday (15) by the Fed, the U.S. Central Bank, which decided to increase interest rates by 0.75%, the biggest percentage jump made in a single moment. time in 28 years.

Before the decision was released this afternoon, the market-leading cryptocurrency was facing a sharp drop that brought its price down to $20,392, according to CoinMarketCap. However, after the Fed confirmed the biggest increase in interest rates since 1994, the currency rose again.

The US central bank added that it would not stop there and that more rate hikes should arrive later this year.

The announcement caused bitcoin to decrease its accumulated losses for the day to 2.1%. At the time of writing this article, the asset is priced at $21,600. In Brazilian brokerages, bitcoin is traded for around BRL 110,200, according to the Bitcoin Portal Index.

The Fed’s Effect on the Crypto Market

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies on the market have taken a beating in recent weeks as investors have reduced exposure to riskier assets in their portfolios.

At the same time, the crypto sector has increased its correlation with the stock market. Bitcoin today did what it has been doing for most of this year and performed similarly to stocks: the S&P500 and Dow Jones also fell before rebounding on US news.

According to Coinext CEO José Artur Ribeiro, the Fed’s decision to rise 0.75% was expected and was already priced in several markets, including crypto.

“The decision should not generate a great impact in the short term”, he analyzes. “The concern now is with the intensification of the world economic crisis scenario, generated by the lack of control of inflationary pressure, increase in government debt and the continuous increase in interest rates”.

*With information from Decrypt.