Bitcoin: the country where you can buy almost anything with cryptocurrency

  • Joe Tidy
  • BBC News technology reporter

Poster from a store in El Salvador stating that bitcoin is accepted there
photo caption,

Many stores make it clear to consumers that they accept bitcoin

The price of the main cryptocurrencies continues to plummet this week, including the billionaire losses of the largest of them, bitcoin – the value of each unit went from almost R$ 290 thousand in December 2021 to R$ 109 thousand on June 16.

This collapse has affected thousands of investors around the world, such as the government of El Salvador. The small Central American country dumped millions of dollars in bitcoins, in addition to having legalized transactions nine months ago, encouraging the population to use cryptocurrency on a daily basis.

Jewelry, food, gasoline and even real estate. Yes, you can pretty much buy anything with bitcoin in El Salvador. In fact, making these transactions with street traders and major retailers in the country is a remarkable experience.

In addition to illustrating how far bitcoin has come since its mysterious emergence in 2008, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s decision to legalize cryptocurrency transactions represents, in practice, that all companies must accept them in payments, as is the case. with the other currency adopted in El Salvador, the US dollar.

