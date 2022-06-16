Black Death: DNA in teeth from 6 centuries reveals where epidemic started, study says

Yersinia pestis bacterium in file photo

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The bacterium ‘Yersinia pestis’ is the cause of the bubonic plague

Researchers believe they have uncovered the origins of the Black Death, more than 600 years after it killed tens of millions of people in Europe, Asia and North Africa.

The health catastrophe of the mid-14th century is one of the most significant pandemic chapters in human history.

But despite years of research, scientists still hadn’t been able to pinpoint where the bubonic plague started.

Now analysis suggests it was in Kyrgyzstan, central Asia, in the 1330s.

