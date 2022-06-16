Botafogo selected with three defenders, Kayque, Patrick de Paula and Piazon to face São Paulo

With many embezzlement and looking to end the series of four consecutive defeats, the coach Luís Castro climbed the Botafogo with five changes to face São Paulo later, at 4 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Portuguese coach opted for a scheme with three defenders, promoting the entry of Joel Carli. Also joining the Saravia team – which returns from suspension -, Kayque, Patrick de Paula and Lucas Piazon. Luís Oyama and Victor Sá (injured), Chay and Daniel Borges left.

In this way, Glorioso will go to the field with Catito Fernandez; Carli, Kanu and Victor Cuesta; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Piazon and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Erison.

Goalkeepers Diego Loureiro and Douglas Borges, defenders Klaus and Philipe Sampaio, right-back Daniel Borges, midfielders Barreto and Tchê Tchê, midfielder Chay and forwards Rikelmi, Daniel Cruz, Jeffinho and Matheus Nascimento remain as options on the bench.

Sao Paulo also climbed

São Paulo is also already defined by coach Rogério Ceni: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda, Léo and Welington; Rafinha, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

*Updated at 3:59 pm