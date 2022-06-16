Botafogo vs São Paulo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

O Botafogo lives its first crisis in the “SAF Era” and tries to recover from a sequence of four defeats this Thursday (16), Corpus Christi holiday, at 4 pm, against São Paulo, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 12th round of the Championship Brazilian.

Needing a victory to leave the relegation zone, Glorioso comes from a troubled Wednesday. In the morning, members of the organized Fúria Jovem invaded the CT of Espaço Lonier and charged players who were undergoing treatment at the CT. The club filed a police report and reported to the police that there were at least two armed protesters.

If the pressure wasn’t enough, Botafogo also has a lot of injury problems. Coach Luís Castro lost three more players due to physical reasons: Luís Oyama, Del Piage and Victor Sá. With few options, Glorioso had to resort to team B and summoned, for the first time, strikers Jeffinho, ex-Resende, and Daniel Cruz, ex-Athletico-PR. On the other hand, side Saravia returns after serving a suspension.

Botafogo embezzlement

In addition to Rafael (complete rupture of the Achilles tendon), Carlinhos (ligament injury in the left knee), Gustavo Sauer (arthroscopy in the left ankle), Diego Gonçalves (pain in the posterior thigh muscle) and Lucas Fernandes, who were already injured, the Botafogo will also not be able to count on Luís Oyama (trauma to the lung), Del Piage and Victor Sá, with undisclosed physical problems.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defenders Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Philipe Sampaio, midfielder Chay and forwards Vinícius Lopes and Erison are Botafogo’s players hanging with two yellow cards. If any of them receive a new card this Thursday, they will miss the team against Internacional, on Sunday, in Beira-Rio.

Opponent – ​​Sao Paulo

In search of the first victory away from home in the Brazilian, São Paulo will have the return of defenders Diego Costa, spared in the previous round due to edema in the thigh, and Arboleda, who was with the Ecuador team, and midfielder Igor Gomes, who served suspension. On the other hand, Colorado, with pain in his right thigh, joins the list of absences that Gabriel Sara, Talles Costa, Moreira, Alisson, Caio and Nikão already had.

tickets

Only the Lower East sector is already sold out. Glorioso plan members can check-in free of charge and also bring a companion. Tickets are on sale at www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso, with prices ranging from R$320 (full Tribuna) to R$20 (half of the Upper East).

Where to watch Botafogo vs São Paulo

The match will be broadcast only by Premiere, in the system pay per view.

Arbitration

The CBF has designated a FIFA refereeing trio for Botafogo x São Paulo. Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO) whistles, assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR). The VAR is in charge of Wagner Reway, from the Paraiba Federation, assisted by Cleriston Clay Barreto Rios (SE).

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X SÃO PAULO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/16/2022 – 16:00h

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Hugo; Kayque (Patrick de Paula), Tchê Tchê and Chay; Matheus Nascimento (Daniel Borges), Erison and Vinícius Lopes – Coach: Luís Castro.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa (Miranda), Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri – Coach: Rogério Ceni.

Brazilian Championship standings: