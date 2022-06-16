Botafogo x São Paulo: Leste Inferior sold out for this Thursday’s game

Despite the bad moment, the fans of the Botafogo sold out tickets for the Lower East sector for this Thursday’s game against São Paulo, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tickets are still on sale for the Alvinegra fans for the Upper East (R$ 40 full/R$ 20 half), Lower West (R$ 80 full/R$ 40 half) and Tribuna (R$ 320 full/R$ 200 half) sectors. half).

Botafogo made a new promotion for supporters: members of the Glorioso Plan have exclusive benefits and can bring a companion upon check-in. Check out all the information below..

Service | Tickets for Botafogo vs São Paulo:

Load made available: 42,000

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 2pm

*Botafogo offers its fans a new payment method: PIX. The alvinegros will find this option when making the purchase on the website.

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (São Paulo)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OFF

–

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5.00

Black Plan – BRL 10.00

White Plan – BRL 15.00

BNC Plan – BRL 15.00

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ENTRY BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: BRL 100

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Thursday (16/06): 10 am to 4:45 pm

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, may redeem the ticket, on opening days at the Nilton Santos Stadium point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1 pm and cost R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Vans pay R$60. Payment must be made on the spot in cash, PIX or card. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.

VISITING FANCY

Sale available through the website: botafogo.com.br/ingresso

The South box office will be open on the day of departure from 12:00 to 16:00 (limited load)