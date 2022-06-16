Botafogo x São Paulo: probable teams, absences and where to watch the clash for the Brasileirão

Botafogo and Sao Paulo face each other in the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in a duel of clubs that live different phases in the table. Cariocas are in the relegation zone, while São Paulo want to get closer to the lead. Therefore, only victory matters to both.

Glorioso arrives under pressure due to the bad results, added to the below-expected performance. Today it is in 17th place with 12 points. If you win the match and depending on the scores of the round, you can leave the relegation zone.

Tricolor, on the other hand, is in a good phase and occupies the third position with 18 points. However, it will not be in this round that he will be the leader, since even with a victory, he will not reach Palmeiras, who have 22 points.

+ See the Brasileirão Serie A table

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X SÃO PAULO

Location: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and Time: 06/16/2022, at 4 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA-PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Where to watch: Premiere and in real time on THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Coach Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Hugo; Tchê Tchê, Kayque and Chay; Vinícius Lopes, Matheus Nascimento and Erison.

Embezzlement: Carlinhos, Diego Loureiro, Rafael, Gustavo Sauer, Luís Oyama, Lucas Fernandes, Diego Gonçalves and Del Piage (injured).

hanging: Erison, Vinicius Lopes, Victor Cuesta, Chay, Kanu and Philipe Sampaio.

Suspended: –

SÃO PAULO (Coach Rogério Ceni)

​Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda, Arboleda, (Léo) and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia (Gabriel), Nestor and Igor Gomes; Luciano, Eder and Calleri.

​

Embezzlement: Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Talles Costas, Alisson, Nikão and Caio (injured).

hanging: Diego Costa, Éder, Léo, André Anderson and Luciano.

Suspended: –