Bragantino beats Coritiba with an overwhelming first half

Red Bull Bragantino won today (15) Coritiba by the score of 4 to 2, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. The home team’s goals were scored by Hyoran (twice), Artur and Natan, while Igor Paixão and Adrián Martínez decreased for the visitors.

With the result, the team from Bragança Paulista is in 8th position, with 17 points, ahead of Coxa, which has 15 and is in 9th position. Bragantino will play again next Saturday (18), at 9 pm, against Santos, away from home, while Coritiba takes the field on Sunday (19), at 4 pm, against Athletico-PR, at home.

Hyoran opens the scoring for Bragantino

Just six minutes into the first half, Raul carried the ball and was tackled near the edge of the penalty area. Hyoran took the ball and charged at half height. She went through the barrier and was in the right corner of Alex Muranha, who tried to reach, but failed and sent him to the back of the net.

Coritiba arrived with danger at 12. Fabricio Daniel kicked from outside the area, but goalkeeper Cleiton managed to save.

Artur expands to Bragantino

The play that increased Bragantino’s score against Coritiba started in defense. After exchanging passes, the ball arrived at Artur, in the right corner of the attack. He scribbled to the middle and hit left-handed. The ball deflected in the middle of the way and died inside the net, at 33 of the first stage.

Hyoran does one more

Two minutes after making it 2-0, Bragantino continued to be strong in the attack. After a pass error by Coritiba, Hyoran passed the ball to Sorriso on the left side of the attack and received it back, a little further back. He sent it first to the back of the net, in the corner, and scored his second goal of the match. VAR reviewed the bid, but the goal was confirmed after a few moments.

Coritiba decreases at the beginning of the second half

At a disadvantage, coach Gustavo Morínigo made four changes during the break. He was one of those players, even, who reduced the score in the 5th minute of the second half. Natanael crossed the ball on the right side of the area, it went through everyone and was left with Igor Paixão, who dominated and hit hard to the back of the net.

Coxa arrived with Alef Manga, at 11. He fixed a shot with the ball bouncing and forced goalkeeper Cleiton to make a good save. Bragantino continued the pressure and responded in the next move, with Hyoran, with his left leg. Alex Muralha arrived at the ball to prevent the goal and send it to a corner. Jan Hurtado, at 17, also tested the Coxa goalkeeper, who again defended.

At 23, Coritiba had one more chance to decrease the score. Igor Paixão received a pass from Galarza and played backwards. Clayton got to the ball, sent it first and hit the crossbar.

Nathan increases Bragantino’s lead

As much as Coritiba was pressing, Bragantino remained active. At 29, Artur took a free-kick to the middle of the penalty area and found Natan, who headed well into the back of the net. At the end of the match, the home team fans shouted ‘olé’.

Adrián Martínez scores

In the last play of the game, the ball was thrown to the attack of Coritiba and the goalkeeper Cleiton gave a weak punch forward. The ball was left on the foot of Adrían Martínez, who played from cover and scored a goal.

DATASHEET

Red Bull Bragantino 4 x 2 Coritiba

Reason: 12th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 06/15/2022

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium

Hour: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Yellow cards: Léo Ortiz (BGT), Galarza (CFC), Jadsom Silva (BGT)

red cards:

goals: Hyoran (BGT), at 6′ minutes of the 1st half (1-0); Artur (BGT), at 33′ of the 1st half (2-0); Hyoran (BGT), at 35′ of the 1st half (3-0); Igor Paixão (CFC), at 5′ of the 2nd half (3-1); Nathan (BGT), at 29′ of the 2nd half (4-1); Adrián Martínez (CFC), at 46′ of the 2nd half (4-2)

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Jadsom Silva), Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran (Eric Ramires); Sorriso (Bruno Tubarão), Artur (Praxedes) and Ytalo. Coach: Maurício Barbieri.

Coritiba: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Luciano Castan, Guillermo and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo (Adrián Martínez), Galarza and Régis (Robinho) (Biel); Neílton (Igor Paixão), Fabricio Daniel (Alef Manga) and Clayton. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo.