Brazil imposes itself at the pace of Gabi and turns over Turkey in the League | volleyball

In the first attack, Gabi saw the net close in front of her. It wasn’t an easy challenge. Champion of everything she played in the season with the Vakifbank shirt, the striker debuted as captain soon against a Turkey of old acquaintances. At first, it suffered – as did the entire team. But, little by little, he knew how to find the way to react. On a tense night at the Nilson Nelson gymnasium, Gabi led Brazil to a solid victory. In 3 sets to 1, partial 19/25, 25/23, 25/23 and 25/23, José Roberto Guimarães’ team showed strength to overcome rivals in the opening match of the second week of the League of Nations.

After a difficult first set, the team knew how to react to Gabi’s rhythm. On the other side, Giovanni Guidetti, the pointer coach at Vakifbank, set up a relentless marking on the pointer from the start. In the second set, however, the entries of Kisy and, mainly, Julia Bergmann, changed the game. The two, firm in the attack, diverted the attention of the rivals and helped Gabi to impose herself.

Brazil returns to the court this Thursday in another important challenge in the League. The selection faces Holland, again in the Nilson Nelson gym, at 21h.

1st set – Brazil starts badly, and Turkey starts in front

Gabi climbed on the end and filled her arm. In the first move of the game, the new Brazilian captain ended up in the rival block. Turkey started better. With fewer mistakes and a bit of luck, the European team soon opened up the gap, with 5/1 on the scoreboard. The gap widened even further. But, little by little, Brazil improved. With a block by Carol and an attack by Karakurt, he made the score 11/8 for the rivals.

The selection grew at the pace of Pri Daroit, more efficient in attack at that point. But Turkey once again opened the way. Zé then tried the inversion. Roberta and Kisy went to the court, but the rivals scored 20/15. The coach then stopped the game to try to fix the house. He got it right. Brazil returned to pull over and began to pressure rivals. But, in an attack out by millimeters, Turkey opened 23/19. There was no more room for reaction. On a hit from Karakurt, 25/19.

2nd set – Julia Bergmann changes the game, and Brazil draws

On the return to the court, Turkey did not take long to shoot. Zé Roberto returned to the court with Kisy on the way out in place of Ana Cristina. But even so, the Turkish women were more effective. The tag on Gabi was also relentless. Gradually, the selection found itself. Carol, in a stroke of luck, made the difference fall to just two points: 10 to 8.

But the reaction was short-lived. Turkey reopened: 10/14. In the previous point, Zé had already tried to move. He sent Julia Bergmann to the court in place of Pri Daroit. He got it right. In an attack from the pointer, the difference dropped to two points (14/12). The tie was not long in coming. On Kisy’s block, 15/15 on the scoreboard.

Still, things weren’t going to be easy. Turkey, once again, found itself and reopened on 20/17. In the wake of the crowd, however, Brazil went looking for it. Diana, on an ace, equalized. Gabi, so scarred, paid back by blocking Karakurt and putting the team ahead for the first time in the game. It was the best moment in Brazil so far. Kisy, with a hit, gave the set point at 24/22. On the serve out of Karakurt, end of story in the end: 25/23.

3rd set – Brazil imposes itself and turns the game around

It was another game at that point. Brazil won in confidence and returned to the court ready to impose itself. In the glow of Julia Bergmann and Gabi, it opened 5/2 with authority. Turkey, however, had its strengths. Gradually, he leaned in. The tie came on an out attack from Kisy: 8/8. But, as in the second set, Brazil unburdened itself when Diana went to serve. With an ace from the central, the selection reached the technical time in advantage: 12/10.

Shortly after, Brazil expanded. He went 17/14 after a Kisy block. The selection was no longer so unstable, but even so, Turkey pulled over: 17/16. The tie came with Karakurt, always her. Turkey took the lead in the sequence, but it was for a short time. A block by Carol caused the selection to regain the lead on 21/20. It was the password for the team not to open up more room for reaction. On Baladin’s out serve, end of set: 25/23.

4th set – Brazil imposes itself and guarantees victory

Turkey wanted to react on the return to the court. In the balance of the previous set, he got ahead, but saw Julia Bergmann leave everything equal at 5/5. It wasn’t easy, though. The selection still needed some time to take the lead. Got. In a stroke of luck, in a defense by Macris that went straight to the rival court, Brazil opened 15/13.

The rivals, however, still fought. Turkey had its merits, but the team was strong enough to impose itself. In a blow from Gabi, the selection opened 20/17, for the crowd’s party. The advantage was the password for the coach to call Rosamaria, darling of the crowd. The gym then exploded. On court, the change also had an effect. With a good serve, the pointer broke the rival pass and helped Gabi to extend the advantage in the block: 21/17.