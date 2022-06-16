Casas Bahia gives 50GB on iCloud+ when purchasing participating products

THE Bahia houses has a special promotion involving the iCloud+Apple’s paid cloud storage service plan.

just baptized Casas Bahia Play and iCloudthe action promises to give 50GB of cloud storage (ie the basic plan of iCloud+) for a period of three months to anyone who buys one of the Apple products contained in this list.

After the purchase of the product (whether made in a physical store, on the website, in the app or through an online seller), the promotional code of the offer will be made available in the retailer’s application – within a period of up to 48 hours after the purchase. payment confirmation.

According to the company, it is clear that the customer must have their profile logged into this app so that the code can be viewed and the gift redeemed.

As this benefit is valid for three months, it is also good to remember that, after the period, the iCloud+ subscription will automatically renew — unless you cancel.

Detailed details of the promotion can be found in the regulation [PDF] — that’s where Casas Bahia makes it clear that it’s valid until June next year!

Who goes? 😊

