Cast and trailer of the 06/06 Afternoon Session

THE Afternoon session today’s Globe screens the 2008 children’s comedy feature film A story that happens. The transmission of the film starts at 3:30 pm on the carioca station, right after the rerun of the daily chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa. In short, director Adam Shankman’s 99-minute title is also a Disney Plus catalog attraction. Furthermore, the feature, whose original title is bedtime storiesstars comedy star Adam Sandler.

Cast of A Make-Believe That Happens

In short, in addition to the protagonist, the cast of Um Faz de Conta Que Acomtece also includes Teresa Palmer; Russell Brand; Courteney Cox; Keri Russell; Guy Pearce; Lucy Lawless; Tim Herlihy; Richard Griffiths; Jonathan Pryce; Laura Ann Kesling; Jonathan Morgan Heit; Aisha Tyler; Carmen Electra; Allen Covert; Jackie Sandler; Sadie Sandler; Abigail Droeger; Mikey Post and Dana Goodman. In addition, the script takes the names of Matt Lopez and Tim Herlihy.

movie plot

The plot of Make-believe That Happens follows Adam Sandler’s character, Skeeter Bronson. In short, he is a hotel handyman who usually tells stories so his nephews can sleep. But mysteriously, one day these stories come true.

Opportunistically, Skeeter tries to take advantage of what happened. That is, he starts to create stories that meet his most intimate desires and aspirations. The problem is that no one knows how these stories will end.

A Make-Believe That Happens Review

Finally, with regard to the reception by specialized critics, the terms that best define the performance of the title are failure and rejection. This is because the approval rate reached only 27% of the 111 professionals who evaluated it, equivalent to praise of only 1/4 of the total. In addition, the average rating given by the category closed at 4.4 out of 10 possible stars.

However, among the public the rejection was not reproduced, at least not in such a significant amount. That’s because the film received favorable reviews from 55% of the more than 100,000 anonymous people who gave their opinion. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 3.4 out of 5 possible stars.

Trailer for A Make-Believe That Happens

