CBLOL 2022: Riot misses the hashtag battle in LOUD x paiN | lol

Riot Games reported that there was a technical problem in measuring the battle of hashtags in the match between LOUD and paiN Gaming, valid for Round 2 of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL). Sunday, showed that the hashtag #GOLOUD was in 78% of the publications counted, against 22% of #GOPAIN. The correct numbers, however, are 51% and 49%, respectively.

1 of 1 Stage of CBLOL 2022 in the opening week of the 2nd Split — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games CBLOL 2022 stage in the opening week of the 2nd Split — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

The hashtag battle is an action, encouraged by the developer of LoL and organizer of CBLOL, to stimulate the engagement of the fans of the teams participating in the championship on social networks. It counts the messages on Twitter that use hashtags in support of the teams and displays, during the broadcast of each match, the percentage of use of each hashtag. The battle often mobilizes esports organizations and serves as a demonstration of popularity and fan size.

Last year, the torcidometer already created controversy, when Flamengo and its fans questioned the percentage measurement system. On that occasion, Riot Games had to go public to explain the algorithm and, after talking to the clubs, made adjustments to the system.

This time, the company again needed to speak out, given the expressive percentage of 78% of LOUD against 22% of paiN. LOUD and paiN are two of the most popular esports organizations in Brazil. Because of the difference, LOUD’s profile on Twitter even mocked the opponents, calling them dwarfs and saying that they wouldn’t work together in the next confrontation, because it wouldn’t be worth it against a small team.

— Last Sunday (12/06), we had a technical problem in the measurement of the Hashtag Battle in the match between LOUD and paiN Gaming, valid for Round 2 of CBLOL – which caused an incorrect result to be displayed at the time the data were shown in the broadcast. The correct proportion would be 51% in favor of LOUD, against 49% of paiN Gaming. After a thorough investigation, no deviations were identified in measurements for all nine other Week 1 matches. The issue has now been properly identified and corrected for Week 2,” Riot Games said in a statement.

— We apologize to the fans and reinforce not only our maximum commitment to transparency and fan trust, as well as the maximum stimulation of interactivity and engagement as forms of direct participation in our broadcasts.