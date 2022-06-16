Celebrate Brazilian Cinema Day with national productions available on Star+; Check out!

Advertising

In honor of the first moving images recorded in the national territory, Brazilian Cinema Day is celebrated on June 19th. And for those who love, support and value Brazilian productions, the Star+ it’s the right place! The platform has in its portfolio several options, ranging from comedy to drama and has great national names, such as Glória Pires, Leandra Leal, Bruno Gagliasso, Alice Braga, Reinaldo Gianecchini, Wagner Moura, Lázaro Ramos, among others.

Check below a selection of national productions available at Star+:

VALLEY NIGHT

A “vale night” is the dream of every couple with a young child. And with Daiana and Vini, a couple from the outskirts of São Paulo, it’s no different. Tired of dealing with the responsibilities of her first child, Daiana (Gabriela Dias) decides to get a “night voucher” to spend the night with her friends, but for that, she needs to leave the child with the child’s father. Vini (Pedro Ottoni), also bored, decides to take the baby to the funk dance, where everything goes well until he loses the boy and goes in search of the child throughout the community, putting himself in unusual and fun situations so that Diana doesn’t notice nothing. The film still has Linn da Quebrada, Yuri Marçal, Tia Má, Jonathan Haagensen and big names in the cast.

PHEDRO

“Phaedrus” it is a documentary that promotes the reunion between actor Reynaldo Gianecchini and his mentor, director José Celso Martinez Corrêa, for the first reading of the text “Phaedrus” by Plato, adapted by Zé Celso. The reunion avoided for more than two decades presents a real lesson on art, love and life, being a transformative experience.

the second man

Directed by Thiago Luciano, “The Second Man” tells the story of Miro (Anderson di Rizzi), a good man, married to Solange (Lucy Ramos) and father of Rosa, a seven-year-old girl. Miro decides to enlist in the military to protect his family from the outbreak of violence. What he didn’t expect is that this transformation would end up taking the war into the house, reaching the people he loves most. An impactful story, based on strong social criticism, which can be an accurate portrayal of what we will have to face.

Venice

Miguel Falabella’s feature tells the story of Gringa (played by the Spanish Carmen Maura), a blind pimp obsessed with the idea of ​​getting to know the famous “floating city” and rediscovering the great passion of her life in Italian lands and waters. While dealing with their desires and frustrations, the brothel prostitutes look for a way to fulfill the last request of the one who welcomed them when they needed it most.

Big names like Dira Paes, Eduardo Moscovis, Carol Castro, André Mattos, Caio Manhente and Danielle Winits make up the cast of the feature film. Based on the award-winning play of the same name by Argentine author Jorge Accame, “Venice” was adapted by Miguel Falabella himself for the Brazilian stages in the early 2000s.

The Auto of the Good Lie

They say that a lie has a short leg. If that’s true, the little bug runs fast, see! In four stories inspired by humorous tales by Ariano Suassuna, each created from phrases by the poet from Paraíba, we meet Helder (Leandro Hassum), Fabiano (Renato Góes), Pierce (Chris Mason) and Lorena (Cacá Ottoni), living different situations in which, ironically, the lie is always the protagonist.

The Divine Comedy

In crisis, a journalistic program fires a reporter and in her place hires Raquel (Mônica Iozzi), a recently graduated journalist and affair with the stud anchor, Mateus (Dalton Vigh). Troubled by her relationship with Lucas (Thiago Mendonça), a disaffected ex-boyfriend who works in the production, she sees her career take off thanks to a scoop: the Devil (Murilo Rosa) has just opened his own church on Earth.

Nise: The Heart of Madness

Biographical film based on the story of Nise da Silveira (Glória Pires), a psychiatrist recognized worldwide for having revolutionized psychiatric treatment in Brazil. “Nise: The Heart of Madness” shows how Nise, upon returning to work in a psychiatric hospital in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, proposes a new form of treatment for patients suffering from schizophrenia. Without the support of her colleagues, she then takes over the abandoned Occupational Therapy Sector, where she begins a new way of dealing with patients: through love and art.

It’s Fairy!

After failing in a series of jobs, the chatty and clumsy fairy Geraldine (Kéfera Buchmann) is assigned a mission to help young Júlia (Klara Castanho). The girl lives with her father and has just changed schools. She has a hard time dealing with her new classmates and is not at all popular at school. The fairy will try to change that by helping her social and love life.

Crazy and Santas

Beatriz (Maria Paula) is a couples therapist who also writes books on the subject. Pressed with an increasingly tight deadline to write her new book, she has to deal with problems in her own marriage with her lawyer Orlando (Marcelo Faria), and her teenage daughter (Luana Maia) and her mother (Nicette Bruno), with the which he lives in front of.

Between comings and goings

Afonso (Fábio Assunção) is a separated university professor, who lives with his son Benedito (João Assunção). One day, they decide to take a trip together, but they run into problems when their car breaks down. They are helped by four telemarketers — Amanda (Ingrid Guimarães), Sandra (Alice Braga), Krisse (Rosanne Mulholland) and Cillie (Caroline Abras) — who were also on a trip and took them back to São Paulo. What would be a simple ride ends up turning into a trip full of adventures and personal transformations.

Well married

A confirmed bachelor, Heitor (Alexandre Borges) earns a living commanding a team that records wedding ceremonies and gets into trouble when he becomes the target of Penelope (Camila Morgado), who is desperate to prevent her lover’s marriage.

The Seller of Pasts

What would you do if you could change past mistakes or painful memories? This is Vicente’s (Lázaro Ramos) profession: he sells pasts to people, creating documents, photos and other evidence necessary to rewrite history. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Angolan José Eduardo Agualusa.

The Wolf Behind the Door

The disappearance of a child makes his parents, Bernardo (Milhem Cortaz) and Sylvia (Fabiula Nascimento), go to a police station. The case is in charge of the delegate (Juliano Cazarré), who decides to interrogate them separately. He soon discovers that Bernardo had a lover, Rosa (Leandra Leal), who is taken to the police station for investigation. From testimonies of the trio, the delegate discovers a network of lies, love, revenge and jealousy involving the trio.

Trash: Hope Comes from the Trash

“Trash: Hope Comes from Trash” presents the boys Gardo (Eduardo Luís) and Raphael (Rickson Tevez), who live in a garbage dump in Rio de Janeiro and always look for something valuable among the remains dumped at the site every day. However, after one of them finds a wallet in the middle of the landfill, the boys come into the crosshairs of police officer Frederico (Selton Mello) and corrupt politician Santos (Stephan Nercessian). The wallet in question belonged to José Ângelo (Wagner Moura), who left a code capable of leading to a fortune of R$10 million.

Bush Without Dog

Deco (Bruno Gagliasso) lives on the couch in his house, despite having musical talent. One day, he meets two great loves: the radio host Zoé (Leandra Leal) and the dog Guto, who faints every time he gets too excited. It doesn’t take long for the trio to start living together, but two years later Zoé ends the relationship, takes custody of Guto and gets a new boyfriend (Enrique Diaz). More than enough reasons for Deco to get angry and prepare revenge: kidnap Guto. For this, he has the help of his cousin Leléo (Danilo Gentili).

Senna: The Brazilian, The Hero, The Champion

This exciting documentary chronicles the life of legendary Brazilian motorsport champion, Ayrton Senna. Spanning the decade of his arrival in Formula 1 in the mid-1980s, the film follows Senna’s struggles both on and off the track, portraying a dynamic and complex public figure who could be both spiritual and ruthless while also becoming a global superstar.

Elite squad

Nascimento (Wagner Moura), captain of the Elite Squad of Rio de Janeiro, is assigned to head one of the teams whose mission is to appease Morro do Turano. He must carry out orders while looking for a replacement to take his place. Amid a firefight, Nascimento and his team rescue Neto (Caio Junqueira) and Mathias (André Ramiro), two aspiring PM officers. Eager to get into action and impressed by the efficiency of their rescuers, the two apply for the Elite Squad training course.

The Man Who Copy

André (Lázaro Ramos) is a photocopier operator at the J. Gomide bookstore and stationery store, who earns poorly and lives with his mother. He is in love with Silvia (Leandra Leal), his neighbor, whom he spies on every night from his window. He finds out that she works in a clothing store and, to get her attention, tries in every way to get 38 reais to make a purchase at the establishment. He then has the idea of ​​copying a 50 reais bill, which triggers a series of confusions in his life.