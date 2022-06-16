Ceni explains last minute exchange in São Paulo and says: “It could be 1 to 0 for anyone” | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni valued the competitive spirit of São Paulo and avoided major criticism of the team’s performance in the 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, this Thursday, at the Nilton Santos stadium, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. In a press conference, the coach saw balance in the duel.

– He only conceded the goal in the second half, but the first was competitive. We managed to play with three defenders, this gave us superiority with the ball, we stayed a little longer with the ball. We tried the long balls. It is a very closed team, the lawn is bad, little space to work – he highlighted.

– In the offensive dead ball, a corner that was not well hit, we took the ball with Nestor and lost the second ball, and Botafogo had the opportunity in their midfielder to hit the goal. A very tough game. It could be 1-0 for either side. There was no getting away from it,” he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in Botafogo vs São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Rogério Ceni in Botafogo x São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The coach lamented the lack of opportunities in attack. Calleri, for example, submitted only once, with a dangerous kick in the final stage.

– It was a bad game, because the lawn for both teams did not provide conditions. Botafogo came different, with three defenders, strong team. When he had the opportunity, he scored. We don’t stop fighting, we don’t lower our heads at all. We just didn’t have clear scoring opportunities. It was a very truncated game, even, physical. We had some players who were physically underweight, but we competed.

Ceni commented that he exchanged Gabriel Neves for Diego Costa minutes before the start of the match to respond to the Botafogo team, which also opted for a scheme with three defenders. The idea of ​​mirroring the rival ended up materialized after the announcement of the Botafogo squad.

– It had to do with Botafogo’s move, yes. When I put Diego on, I wanted to hold him more, I asked him to let Botafogo know, 50 minutes before, so they wouldn’t be caught by surprise with the lineup – he argued.

“Departure worthy of All Souls’ Day”, protests Caio | The Voice of the Crowd

This Thursday’s negative result interrupted São Paulo’s 15-game unbeaten streak this season. The team remained with 18 points and occupies the fifth place in the Brasileirão.

The next appointment is scheduled for Monday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), against leader Palmeiras, in Morumbi.

Best moments: Botafogo 1 x 0 São Paulo, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Check out more answers from Rogério Ceni:

Marcos Guilherme

– There is no indication from me (signing), no player being wanted at the moment. Each and every name that is speculated is hearsay. I have no indication. São Paulo doesn’t fall in production, they played well against Coritiba and Corinthians away from home. Today here the lawn got in the way of the game as a whole. It became a competition, a fight on the field.

Lack of speed striker

– Today I won’t even mention the lack of a player, we are already used to playing without the sprinter. Rigoni is the fastest. A surprise for Carli today, who made the defense very closed. Botafogo put two very fast and strong players in front. We have a more built game, with Luciano more inside, Patrick also today.

– We try to add volume in the midfield, win the midfield. On the left it worked. On the right, Rafinha yields more on the four-line. But today I think that everyone tried to do their best, compete as much as possible. Some games may lack the fastest player, but today it was more combat.

Mark of 50 games in this passage

– The pitch is heavy, I cannot guarantee that any player is decisive. Rigoni and André tried, we tried with four socks. I think we lost in the physical strength of the opponent. I didn’t know I played 50 games today, but I think coaches need to have more marks. I think it’s too little to celebrate. People who’ve played 1,000 games, celebrating 50 is weird.

injury issues

– Every cast that we had at our disposal was present. We can’t get away from it here. At Sul-Americana, we could travel with one team and leave the other to train. Today we travel with 21 outfield players and the others are injured. The material we have today is to try to recover them to play against Palmeiras.

– It’s a tough game (against Palmeiras). We will try to get the players back, but we don’t have anyone to come back. Alisson, Sara, Nikão, Colorado, Caio don’t come back. We have a lot of players away with no prospect of returning. What we have is this here and we will try to recover to compete.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv