Changpeng Zhao: Luna’s Collapse is a Unique Opportunity for Us to Create a Better Environment for Stablecoins

By Changpeng Zhao

No topic in the cryptocurrency world has been more prominent in recent weeks than stablecoins. Investors, regulators and cryptocurrency service providers, among others, wonder what the future holds. As stablecoins have a combined market capitalization of around $100 billion, there is a lot at stake.

Stablecoins are a fundamental part of the crypto industry. But following the recent troubles of TerraUSD (UST), one of the most widely used algorithmic stablecoins, confidence in these assets has waned.

The effects of unlinking the UST from the US dollar have been widely publicized, but a great deal of misinformation is circulating.

Stablecoins are among the most revolutionary aspects of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They have empowered the unbanked and created a partially stable space in an incredibly volatile industry. Stablecoins have also established common ground between central banks, regulators and decentralized players.

Even so, we need to stand firm. Through well-informed decisions, users can reduce their exposure to wild hazards seen in the Earth ecosystem. So while the current atmosphere may seem hostile, we have a unique opportunity to show the world that safe and regulated stablecoins exist.

Why stablecoins are essential

Stablecoins are incredibly important in the crypto ecosystem. Whether you are a simple “HODLer” (who holds cryptocurrencies) investing a few bucks or a veteran trader, it is easy to see how necessary these stablecoins are.

For many in the cryptocurrency world, it is hard to remember a time without them. Creating a successful way to maintain a stable value without becoming a fiduciary was revolutionary. Exiting a fiat currency position can take days and add to costs. With that in mind, keeping value stable and reliably on-chain can vastly improve liquidity.

Stablecoins also bring vital financial services to the unbanked suffering from rampant inflation. The rising costs of consumption should no longer eat away at your savings when you can keep your valuables in a respectable stablecoin. Remittances are closely related as family and friends can transfer money cheaply and almost instantly globally with a stablecoin.

Don’t underestimate the stringent requirements

I have often encountered the mindset that stablecoins offer a “crypto panacea”. The top 10 coins and tokens by market capitalization lists have always maintained a significant presence of stablecoins. They even provided ways to earn tempting high annual percentage returns (APYs) in the industry with a stable asset. Something that almost sounds too good to be true.

But, as we’ve seen with the Terra protocol, the house of cards can quickly fall apart. The benefits of stablecoins are immense, but they can be doomed to fail without regulated and responsible mechanisms to support them. To me, there are several issues at play here, and not all of them involve the issuer of the stablecoin.

First, I want to discuss a crucial point that many people don’t understand: not all stablecoins operate on the same principles.

Reserve-backed stablecoins

Most of the large stablecoins available are reserve-based. Some currencies, such as Binance USD (BUSD), maintain cash reserves that are periodically attested, regulated and guaranteed. Others hold various assets, including commercial paper, bonds and cryptocurrencies. Even within this category, the ratio of reserves to coins issued can be a controversial topic.

For complete stability, a reserve level of 100% must also be maintained. Of all the options available, reserve-backed stablecoins typically provide the most security to the user.

Algorithmic stablecoins

Another commonly used model is based on algorithms. You’ve probably heard the term recently, as this was UST’s operating model. These coins have little to no collateral support and use algorithms to encourage investor behavior. By affecting market demand and supply, an algorithmic stablecoin tries to maintain its indexation.

UST, for example, tried to peg each currency to the US dollar by being transferable at a 1:1 rate with $1 from LUNA, its sister crypto. Converting a UST to $1 of LUNA and vice versa would burn the currency you provided, effectively manipulating the offer.

Even with the brief description, the cracks are already visible. Linking to the US dollar through a seigniorage mechanism with its own sibling token is a dangerous position. Acting like a central bank might seem tempting, but we already know the limits their real-life counterparts have.

Earth exposed the flaws of the algorithmic method

Many people in the cryptocurrency industry understood the limitations of the Terra model even before the protocol failed. Now ecosystem vulnerabilities are better known.

The Earth project printing money like the Federal Reserve did not create value; in fact, diluted it to existing holders. Having a small number of reserves also made it difficult to refix the stablecoin at best. Furthermore, the tantalizing 20% ​​a year returns on staking the Anchor protocol spurred demand for a stablecoin that had little backing in value.

How did we get to where we are today?

So with these flaws visible, why was everyone hopping on the Earth train? Consider the following reasons. There was a general misunderstanding. I often wonder if many investors on Earth understood what was keeping their fixation and generating such high APYs. As with any investment, you should always fully understand what you are investing in and how it works. For me, education plays a huge role in ensuring this never happens again.

Investors dreamed of creating fast monetary value. Some crypto enthusiasts have criticized the traditional central bank model and derided it for its inflationary practices. However, when given the chance to operate as a central bank, the blockchain community forgot the lessons of years of economic history, leading to an unsustainable tokenomic model with flawed incentives.

The community ignored the importance of regulation. While many cryptocurrency enthusiasts see regulation as an enemy, it can actually be a friend. To me, the recent situation on Earth shows how unregulated stablecoins can drastically fail without it.

The importance of regulatory cooperation

The regulatory process is not perfect and must change. The relationship between regulators and stablecoin issuers is set to develop and grow.

Existential fear of stablecoins?

Several media experts have inferred that central banks, governments and regulators view fiat-linked digital assets as an existential threat. This is a misperception. The security of national fiat currencies and the sovereignty of these institutions are not at risk. However, this sentiment may have led to a rush to create central bank digital currencies (CBDC), raising fears about stablecoins and pushing stablecoin projects out of the market.

The fear of stablecoins is misplaced

Much of this fear is, however, misplaced. Not all stablecoins are created equal, and many offer a superior experience through solid reserves, oversight and attestations. A 100% reserve-backed stablecoin is easier for a regulator to digest than an algorithmic one that creates dollar value out of thin air.

Regulators need support to address fears

As much as regulators might worry about the outcome, the reality is that properly managed stablecoins currently are not a threat to financial stability.

The crypto community must be willing to engage with regulators, educate them, and demonstrate responsible stablecoin models to promote better understanding. We must also be mindful of regulators’ concerns and learn from their years of financial experience.

How can we work together?

As an industry, we can begin to alleviate regulatory concerns by encouraging broader debate. While financial stability is essential, it’s not the only factor at play here. Greater consumer choice, competition and innovation will improve the stablecoin experience for all stakeholders.

With innovation and competition comes new players in the market, but a natural aversion to change can make regulators reluctant to work with these new entrants. So far, we’ve seen an approach that tends to prioritize winners deemed “too big to fail”. This led to the protection of holders in the name of stability. Newcomers often provide a broader perspective on various topics that regulators have in mind, including financial crimes, financial stability, market integrity, and consumer protection.

Real stablecoins already exist

So what is the ideal situation for a stablecoin? As we have already covered, the most trusted stablecoin is backed by fiat. Taking this further, reserves must support the issued asset at 100%, and must be attestable and held in cash or cash equivalents. Finally, we cannot forget the role of regulators in ensuring that these assets maintain high financial standards and provide adequate backing.

The Paxos USDP is an example that meets all of our criteria. It maintains monthly attestations of its reservations and ensures that users can always switch between USDP and USD at a rate of 1:1. USDP also has a regulated status by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the regulator state banking and finance.

To ensure that we provide the same guarantees with BUSD, we have chosen Paxos as our issuance partner. This cooperation offers BUSD holders the same benefits that USDP offers:

A secure, USD compliant 1:1 stablecoin regulated by the NYDFS.

Actual reserves of cash and cash equivalents consisting of 96% cash and 4% US Treasury bills.

Insurance with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the US federal agency that insures the deposits of financial institutions. If the BUSD is compromised, the reservations are insured and are safe. Users don’t have to worry about losing any value on their BUSD holdings.

Monthly confirmation of reservations. These reports independently verify that the entire supply of BUSD tokens is backed by fiat in US banks maintained and managed by Paxos.

Let’s make the most of this period of reflection

The Earth situation has profoundly affected the cryptocurrency industry in value, trust and reputation. However, there is a huge opportunity for the sector to rebuild even stronger. During the current fix, we have time to develop real apps as a foundation for solid growth rather than high-level APY dreams.

Regulators are even more interested in deepening their dialogue with stablecoin issuers. In a way, the market has separated the exceptional models from the smaller ones. We can be grateful for that.

Cryptocurrencies have developed at such a rapid rate that regulation is still fragmented and lacks harmonization. The situation is constantly evolving, as is our approach to meeting all new requirements.

When it comes to stablecoins, we are proud to lead regulation through BUSD. We are also happy to show the entire industry how to issue stablecoins responsibly. The recent collapse and plight of the Earth’s ecosystem has created an opportunity for all of us to cooperate, learn and educate each other. Let’s not miss this chance to spur true stablecoins that regulators and users deserve and can trust.

* Changpeng Zhao is CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which has its own stablecoin.

