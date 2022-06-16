China assures Russia of security and sovereignty support amid Ukraine war

Putin and Xi Jinping spoke by phone and discussed the development of military and military-technical relations; US again urges the Chinese not to be on the ‘wrong side’

Putin and Xi Jinping met in February before the Winter Olympics



THE China took another step forward in supporting Russia this Wednesday, the 15th. During a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, assured that his country is willing to continue “mutual support with Russia in matters of sovereignty, security and other fundamental interests and important concerns,” the head of state said in a statement by the official Xinhua news agency. The Kremlin confirmed that the two had spoken and agreed to “expand cooperation in the energy, financial, industrial, transport and other fields” considering the global economic situation “which has been hampered by illegitimate Western sanctions”. The Russian presidency also indicated that the conversation was “warm and friendly” and that the leaders discussed the “development of military and technical-military relations”.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Western countries have adopted sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its offensive. Moscow considers that with this decision the Europeans and Americans caused a global economic slowdown. Since then, Putin’s country has been looking for new outlets and suppliers to replace those who left the country. Faced with Ukrainian resistance and the unity of Western democracies, which have imposed unprecedented sanctions, Russia can only rely on Chinese power to escape total economic isolation.

In response to the support announcement, the United States urged China not to be on the “wrong side of history”. “China’s alignment with Russia concerns us,” said a spokesperson for US diplomacy. “China claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes it clear that it is still investing in close ties with Russia,” he added, condemning the Chinese for continuing to side with Putin after more than three months of war. “It continues to protect Russia in international organizations, shirking its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” said the spokesperson.

According to him, the countries that choose the side of Vladimir Putin will inevitably be on the wrong side of history. “Now is the time for world leaders to speak out against President Putin’s blatant aggression and support the Ukrainian people,” he concluded by warning China to refrain from providing any “military aid” to Russia or any “systematic support to avoid sanctions.” harsh in the West. The relationship between China and Russia is ancient. Since Xi Jingping came to power in 2012, he has never hidden his closeness to Putin, whom he considers an “old friend”. During these 10 years of government, the leaders had already met more than 30 times. The most recent face-to-face conversation took place in February, the first face-to-face since the start of the pandemic in 2020.