Chris Hemsworth Admits Thor Made Him Bored

Actor Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his character, Thor, in the MCU films, and said he got bored with the God of Thunder.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Hemsworth spoke about his disappointment with his character’s second solo film, “Thor: The Dark World” and how this feeling affected the sequels “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the last one yet to debut.

publicity

“I wasn’t happy with what I did in Thor 2. I was a little disappointed with what I did,” said the actor. “I don’t think I grew the character at all, I don’t think I showed the audience something unexpected and different. And then when [Thor: Ragnarok] came out of my own frustration with what I had done – and this is no other director’s or anyone else’s fault, this was my own performance – I really wanted to break the mold.”

Hemsworth further explained how this “breaking the mold” process came about: “And I said that to the [diretor] taika [Waititi] and I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored with Thor. And he said, ‘Yeah, I’m really bored with Thor too.’ And so we decided not to get bored and whenever that feeling came up, we would go in a different direction.”

So far, things have been working out with this new approach. After all, “Thor: Ragnarok” is the biggest commercial and critical success among the hero’s solo films, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will feature the return of Natalie Portman, as a Jane Doe. Foster far more powerful than before.

Read more:

This return of Portman is related to Taika Waititi’s new approach, in the director’s own words to Fandango All Access. “I just had to talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change this character, just like we changed the character from Thor to Ragnarok and give her a little more license to be adventurous and fun, because Natalie is such a great person. funny.” The same goes for the addition of an actor of the level of Christian Bale, who will play the villain Gorr.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits Brazilian theaters on July 7.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!