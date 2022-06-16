Chris Hemsworth reveals condition to return as hero Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/16/2022, at 1:36 pm

Chris Hemsworthinterpreter of Thor at the MCUrevealed what was the only condition to accept a role in the fourth film of the hero, Thor: Love and Thunder. For the actor, presence of the director Taika Waititi it was indispensable.

waititi took over franchise in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – one of the public’s favorites. Marked by the colorful and cheerful look of the other planets visited by Thor and Hulkthe film adopted a completely different tone from its predecessors, and that pleased Chris.

+++READ MORE: Spiderhead: Netflix reveals never-before-seen scene by Chris Hemsworth

“I love to interpret Thor, I love the journey I had with him. not just how Thor, but my life. The two have been side by side for the last 10, 11 years, and they bump into each other from time to time,” she explained to CBR about affection for the character.

“I don’t know if I would do another one if taika had not accepted. We had this beautiful script, a crazy romantic comedy, that takes place in space. I’ve never seen it before,” he continued on the need to work with the director again.

+++READ MORE: Thor 4: Chris Pratt ‘loved every minute’ with Chris Hemsworth on set

Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman join forces in exclusive image

new image of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) was released this Saturday, 7th, and shows Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. The duo will star in the film Marvel which hits theaters on July 7.

The photo, published by the magazine empireshow portman and Hemsworth characterized as superheroes, which includes the complete costume with cape. In hand, Jane carries Mjolnir, the hammer of Thora scene that also appears in the film’s trailer and poster.

+++ READ MORE: Thor 4: Fans point out ‘mistake’ in the trailer; understand