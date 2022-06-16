Collision 2022: What to Expect from the “Technology Olympics”

Collision 2022, which takes place between June 20 and 23, in Toronto, Canada, will have on-site coverage by Olhar Digital. Dubbed the “Technology Olympics”, the conference will feature more than 33,000 participants from 140 countries, 1,250 startups, 1,200 journalists, 850 investors and 600 speakers.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 editions were held only virtually. This year, the four-day event will address topics related to the metaverse, artificial intelligence, climate change, medicine, automobiles and mobility, cybersecurity, education, hardware and robotics, social networks, sustainability, telecommunications, among countless others.

Among those confirmed at Collision 2022 are Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar-winning actress and shareholder of media and technology startup Kukua; Neil Patel, known as the guru of digital marketing; and Carmelo Anthony, NBA player and philanthropist.

The 2021 edition featured the participation of former football player David Beckham, as well as actress Nicole Kidman and actor Ryan Reynolds. Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit, which organizes Collision, said recently that “celebrities have taken the focus” away from the true purpose of this type of event: to know about promising businesses. “The goal is not to introduce the public to people who are famous now or who were famous in the past, but rather who will be known in the future, five years from now,” he said.

“The event is a global gathering of provocative ideas, brilliance and investment dollars,” published the American newspaper HuffPost. Journalists from outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Financial Times, Forbes, CNN Business, CNBC, The Verge and CNET will attend the conference.

Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and Puerto Rico will have speakers at the event. Cris Cyborg, an MMA fighter who was born in Curitiba, Paraná, and became an American citizen, will be the only Brazilian to speak.

