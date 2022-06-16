Corinthians basketball announces the signing of the rebound leader of the last NBB

Corinthians Basquete took another step towards establishing the squad for the next season of the category. After announcing the arrival of point guard Gabriel Campos, the Parque São Jorge team made official, this Wednesday, the hiring of winger/center Mãozinha, leader in rebounds for the NBB last season by Fortaleza Basquete Cearense.

At just 22 years old, Little hand added up averages of 13.5 points and 9.6 rebounds – he would be the highest scorer (above Malcom Miller, 12.9) and, of course, the highest rebounder (above Paranhos, 6.8) for Corinthians with these numbers.

In addition to leading the championship in rebounds per game, he was also the second most efficient player in the entire competition, with the mark of 20 efficiency points per confrontation, a metric that mixes several statistics.

Little Hand also ended up taking the award for youth highlight of the 2021/2022 season, increasing expectations regarding its participation in Timão during the coming months. The team also has a new coach and five stays.

“The expectation is very high. The team now has a different plan for the next season… The fans can expect high intensity, strength and race, all that the Corinthians shirt asks for. It will be very cool to be on the court.” with this bunch of crazy people outside, screaming and supporting us,” Mãozinha told Timão’s website.

The athlete was also called up to the Brazilian Under-23 team that will compete in the Global Jam, in Canada, between July 5th and 10th. In the competition, Brazil will be coached by former player Tiago Splitter, a member of the coaching staff of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

