Corinthians draws with Athletico and misses the chance to be leader

On the night of this Wednesday (15), Corinthians wasted the opportunity to reassume the leadership of the Brazilian Championship – even if provisionally. At Arena da Baixada, Timão played against Athletico-PR, took the lead with a free-kick goal from Róger Guedes, but lost his mind in the second half, with an expulsion and a penalty, and yielded the tie to 1-1.

Timão took the lead in the opening minutes of the match and started to dominate the game. In the final stage, Athletico balanced their forces and, after the expulsion of Roni and Hugo Moura for disagreement on the field, stole the spotlight and took advantage of the lack of experience of the younger athletes of the opponent to start equality at home.

With the result, Corinthians reaches 22 points — the same score as leader Palmeiras — and remains in the runner-up. Athletico-PR added its 18th point in the table and entered the G4, a position that can still be lost in this round.

Who did well: Vitor Roque

He came on in the second half in place of Pablo and gave new life to Athletico in the match. He created good chances for his teammates, hit a ball on the post and made Corinthians retreat on the field. He was decisive when he suffered a penalty committed by Raul Gustavo.

Who was bad: Ron

He only stayed on the field for five minutes, didn’t even touch the ball and was sent off after a disagreement with Hugo Moura. The Corinthians midfielder received a scolding from Vítor Pereira while still on the field for losing his mind.

Hurricane Blitz

The first three minutes were of complete pressure from Athletico in the match. Posted with the ten line players in the attacking field, Hurricane created a clear chance to score and did not let the Corinthians defense go out playing with tranquility.

Foul on Willian and goal by Róger Guedes

The first time Corinthians managed to cross the midfield line, midfielder Willian was brought down and the referee called a foul 30 meters from the goal. In the charge, Róger Guedes well calibrated the aim with his right foot and hit a curve to hit the angle, beat goalkeeper Bento and put Timão in advantage in the Arena da Baixada.

Corinthians cools down the match and takes control of ball possession

The goal in the first minutes of the game ended Athletico’s blitz and gave Corinthians the possibility to cool the match, exchanging passes in midfield. Timão had almost 65% of possession during the first half, but without even a great chance of scoring. In turn, the Hurricane lost the excitement of the final minutes and, although it managed to fit in some attacks from the left side, it did not offer much danger to Cássio.

Felipão returns with Cittadini, and VP with Rafael Ramos

The return of the break was marked by tactical changes from both teams. On the Athletico side, Felipão took Matheus Fernandes and sent Léo Cittadini to the field, with the idea of ​​regaining possession of the ball in midfield. For Corinthians, Vítor Pereira removed the attacking midfielder Adson and put Rafael Ramos on the right side, releasing Mantuan for the attack after a first half of improvisation in the defensive system.

Athletico resumes offensive actions with Vitor Roque

The beginning of the second half was marked by balance between the teams, a situation changed after Vitor Roque entered the field. The most expensive signing in Athletico’s history, the striker gave Timão’s defenders a lot of work and, as a result, made the São Paulo team retreat in its defense field and adopt a strategy focused on the counterattack.

Confusion on the field and two sent off

In the 25th minute of the second half, Corinthian Du Queiroz and Athletic Vitinho started to fight in midfield. The steering wheel Roni went to defend his teammate, and Hugo Moura did the same. The pair started exchanging shoves, leaned their heads on the curses and ended up receiving the red card.

Nervousness, VAR, penalty and Hurricane draw

The expulsions changed the mood of the game and made athletes more nervous on the field. In this scenario, defender Raul Gustavo came out to mark Vitor Roque and pushed him from behind inside the area. At first, referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden called a free-kick outside the area, but VAR corrected the decision. The Hurricane player had his back to the goal and on the sideline, presenting little danger to Timão’s goal. In the charge, Terans hit low and tied the game in Curitiba.

next games

Following the Brasileirão, Athletico-PR has the classic with Coritiba. The confrontation between the people of Paraná takes place on Sunday (19), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Couto Pereira.

On the same day and also at the same time, Corinthians meets Goiás, at the Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 12th round of Serie A.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETIC 1×1 CORINTHIANS

Competition: 12th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: June 15, 2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR

)Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: David Terans and Abner (CAP); Rafael Ramos and Roger Guedes (COR)

red cards: Hugo Moura (Athletico-PR); Roni (Corinthians)

goals: Róger Guedes (COR), at 4′ of the 1st half; terans (CAP)at 37′ of the second half

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico and Abner; Matheus Fernandes (Léo Cittadini), Hugo Moura and David Terans (Erick); Marcelo Cirino (Matheus Babi), Tomás Cuello (Vitinho) and Pablo (Vitor Roque). Technician: Felipe.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Gustavo Mantuan, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo (Roni) and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Adson (Rafael Ramos), Willian (Fábio Santos) and Róger Guedes (Wesley). Technician: Victor Pereira.