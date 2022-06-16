Corinthians goes to trial for homophobic screams and may lose points | Corinthians

Corinthians was denounced by the prosecutor of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and will go to trial next Thursday (23rd) on account of homophobic screams made by its fans in the classic against São Paulo, on May 22 , at Neo Química Arena.

The episode was reported by referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio in the summary of Majestoso, as well as the throwing of coins and a lighter thrown at Reinaldo, São Paulo side, in addition to the stoppage of the game in the second half due to flags.

The homophobic screams of part of the Corinthians fans were framed in article 243 – G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code, which deals with “practicing a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability”.

The maximum penalty for this type of infraction is the loss of match points and a fine of up to BRL 100,000.

Right after the derby against São Paulo, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves suppressed the screams of the fans:

– People are totally against this type of chant, in the same way I talked about racism. We’ve been talking to fans, campaigning against homophobia. Today, every time the crowd sang, we put it on the big screen, the stadium announcer repressed it, because we didn’t think it was right. Football is changing in the game itself, today after the warnings the crowd changed the corner. We have to insist, you (the press) are important in this for us to end any kind of discrimination. It’s 2022, that doesn’t make sense – she declared.

Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves talks about Rafael Ramos and cheers from the crowd

In this same judgment, at 10 am next Thursday, Corinthians will respond for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and suppressing disorders in its sports square and throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.” The penalty for violations of this article is a fine of R$100 to R$100,000.

