Corinthians performances: Róger Guedes scores, Roni is sent off and Raúl Gustavo goes badly in a draw | Corinthians

Roger Guedes: scored a great goal, in Corinthians’ first chance in a 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, ending a ten-game absence and almost two months without scoring. Still in the first half, he gave a nice hat and almost scored the second. In the final stage, he tried to pull counterattacks, but he didn’t count on the approach of his teammates and he also got tired. Grade: 7.5
Gil: good performance by the defender, with anticipations and cuts above and below. He fixed teammates glitches and hit 48 of 51 passes. Note: 7
Ron: was sent off five minutes after entering the field, in a moment of emotional loss when exchanging headers with Hugo Moura. Note: 0
Raúl Gustavo: was on a bad journey, making mistakes on the ball out, making dangerous fouls and committing a child penalty, which was decisive for the result. Note: 3.5
Corinthians team before the game against Athletico — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF
- cassio [GOL]: 6
- mantuan [LAD]: 4.5
- Gil [ZAG]: 7
- Raúl Gustavo [ZAG]: 3.5
- Lucas Piton [LAE]: 5.5
- Cantillo [VOL]: 6.5
(roni [MEI]: 0)
- Du Queiroz [VOL]: 5.5
- Giuliano [MEI]: 5.5
(Renato Augusto [MEI]: 5.5)
- William [MEI]: 5.5
(Fábio Santos [LAE]: 5.5)
- addon [ATA]: 5
(Rafael Ramos [LAD]: 5)
- Roger Guedes [ATA]: 7.5
(Wesley [ATA]: played for a short time, no rating)
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction