Corinthians performances: Róger Guedes scores, Roni is sent off and Raúl Gustavo goes badly in a draw | Corinthians

Admin 57 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Roger Guedes: scored a great goal, in Corinthians’ first chance in a 1-1 draw with Athletico-PR, ending a ten-game absence and almost two months without scoring. Still in the first half, he gave a nice hat and almost scored the second. In the final stage, he tried to pull counterattacks, but he didn’t count on the approach of his teammates and he also got tired. Grade: 7.5

Gil: good performance by the defender, with anticipations and cuts above and below. He fixed teammates glitches and hit 48 of 51 passes. Note: 7

Ron: was sent off five minutes after entering the field, in a moment of emotional loss when exchanging headers with Hugo Moura. Note: 0

Raúl Gustavo: was on a bad journey, making mistakes on the ball out, making dangerous fouls and committing a child penalty, which was decisive for the result. Note: 3.5

Corinthians team before the game against Athletico — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

  • cassio [GOL]: 6
  • mantuan [LAD]: 4.5
  • Gil [ZAG]: 7
  • Raúl Gustavo [ZAG]: 3.5
  • Lucas Piton [LAE]: 5.5
  • Cantillo [VOL]: 6.5
    (roni [MEI]: 0)
  • Du Queiroz [VOL]: 5.5
  • Giuliano [MEI]: 5.5
    (Renato Augusto [MEI]: 5.5)
  • William [MEI]: 5.5
    (Fábio Santos [LAE]: 5.5)
  • addon [ATA]: 5
    (Rafael Ramos [LAD]: 5)
  • Roger Guedes [ATA]: 7.5
    (Wesley [ATA]: played for a short time, no rating)

"What Raul Gustavo did is inadmissible", points out Bald Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

“What Raul Gustavo did is unacceptable”, points out Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Best moments Ceará 0x0 Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão | 06/15/2022

20:544 hours ago End of the game! Ceará 0x0 Atletico MG 20:544 hours ago Yellow …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved