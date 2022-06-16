Corinthians takes the lead, but gives up a draw to Athletico-PR







Timão came to feel the taste of victory, but gave up a draw to CAP in the end (Photo: José Tramontin/athletico.com.br) Photo: Launch!

O Corinthians failed to regain leadership, even if provisionally, of the Brazilian championship. This Wednesday (15), Timão even took the lead, but yielded to a 1-1 draw against Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, for the 12th round of the national competition.

Athletico started the game with everything, but saw Alvinegro Paulista open the scoring after just four minutes, with Róger Guedes disenchanting. Shirt 9 has not scored since the second round of the Brasileirão, against Avai, on April 16.

In the second half, the match heated up, so much so that in the 25th minute of the final stage, midfielders Hugo Moura, from Furacão, and Roni, from Corinthians, were expelled.

Nine minutes later, Vitor Roque, who entered the final stage, and made it rain in the match, suffered a penalty, which was converted by Terans, who equaled the score and gave final numbers.

IT WAS A HURRICANE UP THE CORINTHIANS

Athletico started the match by cornering Timão. In two minutes, there were three corners, the first of which almost ended with an Olympic goal by midfielder Terans, who charged close, with poison, and forced goalkeeper Cássio to slap the back line.

And the owner of the Corinthians goal was forced to work once again in the first 120 seconds of the match, when Willian played wrong, forward Pablo, from CAP, faced Cássio, who made a good save.

TIMON AND THE BEST ANSWER IN THE WORLD

To fix the mistake in the defense, Willian tried to solve it in the attack. Shirt 10 came out playing on the left, scored with Róger Guedes, and was knocked down in the front zone. The foul wasn’t very close to the Athletic goal, but Guedes was very happy putting it in the right angle of goalkeeper Bento.

Róger Guedes hasn’t scored in 10 matches. The last time was on April 16, when he scored three against Avaí, in the second round of the Brasileirão.

GAME IS WARM

After the Corinthians goal, Hurricane tried to go up and seek a quick tie, finished more than the opponent, but without much danger than Corinthians.

Timão had more possession of the ball in the opening minutes, but also did not create a great goal opportunity after scoring with Róger Guedes. On the other hand, Corinthians’ defensive part was very good, holding the descents of the Paraná club.

PAUL’S SCARE

In the final stretch of the first half, at 36 minutes, Athletico-PR almost reached a draw with striker Pablo, who received it on the right side, dominated at the entrance of the penalty area, filled his foot, but sent it through the right side of the goal of the goalkeeper Cássio, with the ball taking paint off the post.

VITOR ROQUE PUTS ELECTRICITY INTO THE GAME

Are you in shock, Vitor Roque? This is the slogan of an athlete who was the biggest purchase in the history of the Hurricane. And the 17-year-old came in electric, replacing Pablo, at the start of the second half. First, he had a shot deflected by the marking, but then he came in with a header and hit the post. In the next move he still suffered a dangerous foul, close to the goal.

SHUT UP

At 25 minutes, the game that was controlled ended up on fire with a confusion between Roni and Hugo Moura. The two players tried to headbutt each other. The disagreement between the pair happened after an initial disagreement between midfielder Du Queiroz, from Timão, and striker Vitor Roque, from Hurricane.

Referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden sent off Roni and Hugo Moura.

HURRICANE DRAW

And Vitor Roque, who came in to shock the game, was also key to the Athletic tie. In the 34th minute of the second half he was run over by Raul Gustavo at the entrance of the penalty area. At first, the referee called a foul, but after consulting VAR the penalty was awarded.

Midfielder Terans hit the left corner firmly, while Cássio fell to the right.

ATHLETICO-PR 1 X 1 CORINTHIANS

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 12TH ROUND

Place: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Date and time: June 15, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

Video referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Terans (Athletico-PR); Rafael Ramos (Corinthians)

red cards: Hugo Moura (Athletico-PR) and Roni (Corinthians)

GOALS: 0-1 Róger Guedes (4’/1T); 1-1 Terans (34’/2T)

ATHLETICO-PR: Bento, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico and Abner; Matheus Fernandes (Léo Cittadini, halftime), Hugo Moura and David Ternans; Marcelo Cirino, Pablo (Vitor Roque, 11’/2T) and Tomás Cuello (Vitinho, 11’/2T). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Gustavo Mantuan, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo (Roni, 20’/2T), Adson (Rafael Ramos, halftime), Giuliano (Renato Augusto, 20’/2T) and Willian; Roger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira.