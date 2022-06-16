Could this be the Always On Screen of the “iPhones 14 Pro”? [atualizado]

While rumors about a possible Always On Screen (Always-On Display) in the “iPhones 14 Pro” are gaining traction, a short video may show us that the technology is closer than we think. Or not, after all these things, as always, depend on Apple.

The tests of iOS 16 just started, but a user shared on Twitter his experience with a very, shall we say, peculiar behavior of the iPhone screen while the device was recharging: first we see the clock/date, widgets and the lock icon appear dimmed on the completely darkened screen. Only after the side button is pressed does the screen fully turn on, showing the colors of the wallpaper.

As the author himself reported, this happened only twice, after he left the device charging overnight. After recording the video, he says that he tried to replicate what happened and was unable to do so.

Of course, being a beta system that has just been released, it could very well be a bug. Still, it does not fail to point to a possibility of seeing the Always On Screen in iOS 16 and current iPhones, as the behavior would be very similar to this.

The feature, as we said, is expected in the “iPhones 14 Pro” as they will supposedly come with a ProMotion screen capable of reducing the frequency to up to 1Hz – currently, the screens of the iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can reach a minimum of 10Hz. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was Apple running some tests on this new system.

via Svetapple.sk

Update06/15/2022 at 14:30

Continuing in the saga of iOS 16 with traces that feed the rumors of Always On Screen on new iPhones (or not), Federico Viticci posted on Twitter what would be another reference found in one of the WWDC22 sessions.

Tell me you’re working on an always-on Lock Screen without telling me you’re working on an always-on Lock Screen: WWDC edition. (The ‘Low luminance’ row is for watchOS; however both complications and widgets now use the same WidgetKit tech.) pic.twitter.com/iZXbhVwxMG — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 15, 2022 Tell me you’re working on an always-on Lock Screen without telling me you’re working on an always-on Lock Screen: WWDC edition.

(The ‘Low Luminance’ line is for watchOS; however, complications and widgets now use the same technology as WidgetKit.)

According to him, the line described as “Low Luminance” (“Low Luminance”) refers to the Apple Watch (which, remember, has been using the technology for some time). However, he points out that both the clock complications and the new iOS widgets now use the framework WidgetKit.

Is it because of this API that the phenomena of the Lock Screen have affected some who are testing the system? There’s no way to know for sure now, but it’s interesting to see references pop up here and there.