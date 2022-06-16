Cruzeiro: Ronaldo explains Mineirão’s agenda and says he has not yet seen a stadium project in Betim | cruise

Ronaldo met with Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, this Wednesday afternoon, and Mineirão was one of the central agendas of the meeting, as ge reported this Tuesday. O Phenomenon, manager of Cruzeiro, spoke to the press at the end of the meeting and discussed the possibility of the club managing the stadium, but said that the initial conversation with the governor, in general terms, was “excellent”.

“(Mineirão) was not the agenda of the visit, it was a courtesy visit to the governor. I am arriving here in the State with a project with Cruzeiro that has great relevance in society. But it also became a subject, and the conversation, the What I can say so far is that it was excellent.”

– (…) The conversation was very good, Mineirão was not the agenda of this meeting, but it ended up turning. The conversation was very good, I can say that we have a lot to do. I can say that the conversation was very good and it was very lively – added Ronaldo.

Earlier, Vittorio Medioli, Mayor of Betim, announced a proposal for a public-private partnership (PPP) to build yet another multipurpose arena in Minas Gerais. With a cost of R$ 450 million, the project will be presented to Cruzeiro, so that the club can send the team’s games at the stadium.

The expenses of the enterprise would be borne by a foreign investor, with the city hall ceding land owned by the municipality for construction. Cruzeiro would not have costs with the work. According to the mayor, the club can raise around R$ 150 million in the new stadium. Ronaldo said that his team, through Gabriel Lima, CEO of SAF do Cruzeiro, had access to the Arena project this Tuesday. The manager said that he is happy to know that the club is seen in an important way in the market.

– I saw on the internet. In fact, Gabriel (Lima) had access to this yesterday, I arrived earlier today and I didn’t have time, we had many meetings during the day. But it is very good to see that Cruzeiro is putting itself back in its rightful place, bringing hope and credibility. I think that many groups are looking at us as strong for any sector in the state. It is very important, I am very happy with this, to see that Cruzeiro can be an important brand there, that large companies want to associate with.

Mineirão has been managed by Minas Arena – a consortium formed by the engineering companies Construcap, Egesa and HAP – since 2010, when the renovation of the stadium for the 2014 World Cup began. The agreement between the Government of Minas and Minas Arena is valid until 2037 – with the possibility of extension until 2045.

Under the current contract, the Government of Minas has to make monthly transfers to the administrator. The amount today is close to R$ 10 million, and the Government is looking for measures to reduce the impact of this situation on the coffers.

Cruzeiro’s SAF manager, Ronaldo has publicly questioned current conditions for the team to play at Mineirão.

– We want to play at Mineirão, but we want income from our show, from our game. Only they sold all the cabins for this year. Well, but they sold the cabins, what if we don’t play there? Who bought the cabin will have what? We want to participate in the profit of the cabins – she said in a live.

Director of Minas Arena manifests

On Tuesday, Samuel Lloyd, director of the consortium that manages Mineirão, used his Instagram profile to express himself about the meeting between Ronaldo and the Government of MG. He said that if Cruzeiro and the former striker want to talk about the stadium, they need to talk to him.

– Dear Ronaldo Fenômeno, if you want to talk about the administration of Mineirão, you need to book with me and not with Romeu Zema. We are in Brazil and not in Venezuela. This country that I love respects laws, bids and contracts. Until 2037, at least, this management is from Minas Arena, a company that I represent with great pride and dedication and is a reference in stadium management in Brazil – posted Lloyd on social media.

*With collaboration of Pedro Spinelli

