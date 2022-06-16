Cruzeiro: Secretary comments on the possibility of shared management of Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

In addition to Ronaldo and the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), another important personage who was present at the meeting between managers of Cruzeiro and the State of Minas Gerais, this Wednesday (15), was the Secretary of Infrastructure and Mobility , Fernando Marcato.

Like the Phenomenon, Marcato said that the meeting between the parties was positive. The celestial club intends to have more participation in the management of Mineirão, which is currently in charge of Minas Arena. The secretary reiterated the Government of Minas’ intention to reduce current expenses with the stadium.

“Today, the state spends between seven and 11 million a month with this payment from Mineirão. We are concerned about having this cost, which is high. We are looking for ways to reduce this cost”, said Fernando.

Then, the head of the Infrastructure and Mobility portfolio in Minas mentioned more values ​​related to the Gigante da Pampulha.

“Just over a billion have already been paid until last year and by the end of the contract it is estimated between 600 million and one billion that will have to be paid until the end of the contract in 2037”, he added.

shared management

Even with the troubled relationship between Cruzeiro and Minas Arena at the moment, a shared management would be one of the options to resolve the current imbroglio.

The secretary reiterated that any change to the contract would have to have the consent of the current manager.

“The government is based on respecting the contract and its commitments. Any change in the contract has to be done in a negotiation process. If there is any idea in this regard, it should always be in agreement with Minas Arena”, highlighted Marcato.